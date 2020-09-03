Shots fired during a home invasion incident Sunday evening has residents in a northwest Longview neighborhood concerned about the safety of their children.
Longview police said a resident shot at a suspect just before 9 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 300 block of Tammy Lynn Drive. No arrests have been made, and police spokesman Brandon Thornton said he was not aware if anyone was injured in the shooting.
Witness and neighbor Amanda Adaway said her children hid in the bathroom while shots were fired.
Pointing to the house, she said Monday, “Those people were out of control last night.”
A direct neighbor of the house where the shooting took place described a woman yelling while exiting the home and firing about 10 shots into the air with an “automatic weapon.”
The man, who asked to remain anonymous, said people who exited the home shouted threats at others who walked outside to see what was going on.
Police declined to comment on specifics of the shooting incident because of the open investigation. However, Thornton said, “Everything that I had been told points to a home invasion.”
Thornton explained that the call changed from a shots fired call for service to a home invasion investigation.
“I’m not saying it might not change tomorrow. It does happen and it can happen,” he said, adding changes in the investigation happen with evidence. He explained that a hypothetical call for a simple assault can morph into a variety of charges after officers arrive at the scene.
Adaway expressed frustrated that a woman carrying a gun during the incident, who was white, was not arrested.
“Oh, the privilege was disgusting last night,” she said Monday. “It’s just not equal.”
Thornton said the Longview Police Department does not conduct investigations or calls for service differently based on race.
“We’ll be as thorough as we can,” he said. “We investigate the same way for all citizens of Longview.”
Adaway described a scene Sunday night where a white woman was holding a gun in front of officers, and they did not stop her from walking or dropping the weapon.
“They got a call for shots fired,” she said. “They were out here like a church picnic, all laughing and talking.”
Adaway said she would have preferred to at least have seen the woman with the gun detained.
“They can be dumping drugs, they could be hiding guns, they could pull a gun out on you,” she said. “There was no drop down, lay down.”
A misdemeanor for discharging a firearm within city limits can be an arrestable offense, Thornton said. It is up to officer discretion as to whether or not the individual is cited with a ticket or if the individual is taken into custody. He could not comment on the specifics of this case. Thornton said officers look at the “totality of the circumstances” in response to a call for service.
Adaway said the incident “just reinstills the fear that we live with,” talking about her two sons.
“I’m always on alert. I have young black men, and I have to keep them informed, keep them protected and be a mother all at the same time.”
Adaway’s daughter drove by Monday and asked if she wanted a frozen slush drink on a hot day. Adaway’s sons waved excitedly from the back seat of the car.
“Why do my kids have to stay in the washroom to stay away from bullets?” she said. “It’s not right.”