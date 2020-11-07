Editor’s note: This is part of an occasional series about how locally-owned, small businesses in the Longview area are faring — and in some cases surviving — in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hometown Hardware owners Ken and Suzy Turner say they want to serve Longview’s Spring Hill area with the “Cheers” mentality: to be a place where customers can go for their hardware needs and where everyone knows their names.
When they opened the business in 2007 on Heritage Boulevard, they said the area was underserved as far as offering hardware items.
“Gladewater has Bailey’s Hardware, then there is Hardin Ace Hardware and the big box stores on the other side of town,” said manager Marie Vale, who has been with Hometown Hardware since 2011. “Being here saves the people in this area time because they can get here, get in and out, then back home, sometimes in 15 minutes.”
Hometown Hardware offers a more personalized customer service experience than the big box stores, Vale said.
“We like to say that you have front row parking,” she said. “You are greeted at the door, and it does not matter if you are buying screws, nuts and bolts for a dollar or something more expensive, you get as much help as you need.”
In late March, state regulations began forcing non-essential businesses to close and encouraging people to stay home because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Hometown Hardware was considered essential and had the option to stay open and continue serving its community.
“It was an easy decision to stay open because there was a need for the store to stay open,” Vale said. “Being able to provide a service to the area that people needed is something we needed to do.”
Most of the store’s employees are 50 and older and are considered to be at higher risk for contracting the virus, according to Vale.
“Our first concern was for our employees and keeping them safe,” she said. ”We followed all the guidelines. Masks are required for employees and customers. We sprayed disinfectant on everything, enforced social distancing, obeyed capacity limits, put up Plexiglass shields at the registers and even left the doors propped open so people didn’t have to touch the handles.”
The store saw an increase in paint purchases during the initial shutdown, Vale said.
“People couldn’t leave their house, so they decided to take care of their honey-do lists and home projects that they had been putting off, so they all decided to paint,” she said. “Paint, changing light bulbs, plumbing, anything that can be considered a do-it-yourself project.”
Vale said the store already kept an active Facebook page but relied on social media even more to alert customers of store hours during the shutdown.
“We want to thank all of our customers who have continued to come in through this pandemic and keeping us open,” Vale said. “We appreciate their loyalty, and we hope they continue to support other local businesses as well.”