From staff reports
A homicide suspect law enforcement called “armed and dangerous” was arrested Monday in Dallas after a man was found dead Saturday in a wooded area in Tyler.
Officers identified at least one suspect involved after a welfare check Saturday led to discovery of a crime scene and body in the woods, Tyler police said Sunday.
Police obtained a warrant on a murder charge for Timothy Eugene Jones, 26, of Tyler, that carried a $2 million bond. Police on Monday announced Jones had been arrested.
Police expect more arrests in the case.
Anthony Wilson, 53, of Tyler, was identified as the victim. Police said an autopsy had been ordered and on Monday morning released his name.
Officers on Saturday responded to a welfare concern at a residence on West Gentry Parkway, police said. When they found the crime scene, police determined foul play was involved.
An investigation revealed a homicide had occurred inside the home. At about 11:10 a.m. Sunday, Wilson was found in a heavily wooded area south of East Duncan Street in Northeast Tyler, police said.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Tyler police at (903) 531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crimestoppers at (903) 597-2833. Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against additional suspects in this case or any felony case.
This case remains under investigation.