A car parade set today to honor Longview police and firefighters is described as a “celebration of our heroes.”
The event, called Hooray for Heroes, starts at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Cotton St., according to organizer Julie Woods, owner of Julie Woods & Associates Real Estate.
Police officers and firefighters will be stationed outside City Hall, and signs will be posted directing participants to enter at South Street and exit on Cotton Street.
Woods said Tuesday that country musician Neal McCoy is set to lead the parade and say the Pledge of Allegiance before it begins.
“We’re asking people to decorate cars patriotically,” she said. “We have volunteers from the library who can decorate your car for you. And you can drive through police and firefighters (at City Hall) to thank them. And we are asking people to write notes we will collect and give to them.”
When Woods contacted Police Chief Mike Bishop and Fire Chief J.P. Steelman, she said they were “overcome with emotion” when asked if their departments would participate.
The departments have been “very discouraged,” Woods said. Hearing the emotion in their voices made the event more important to her, she said.
“I’m hoping it will be just a celebration of our heroes, and this is just the beginning. And we will continue to celebrate our heroes in various ways and other communities will follow suit and honor their heroes as well,” she said.
Woods said many people in the community might not realize Longview firefighters are conducting COVID-19 tests at nursing homes and the Gregg County Jail.
“They have put themselves and their families at risk to take care of our elderly and those that are incarcerated we can’t visit ourselves,” she said. “I also saw how police are being criticized nationally for things happening in states far from here. I wanted to give people the chance to thank our police for our community.”
Woods said the Hooray for Heroes parade is a simple way to show gratitude. People will not have to get out of their cars, and she said Walmart donated Popsicles that volunteers will hand out during the parade.