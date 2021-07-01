Residents held signs and flags as they drove vehicles outfitted in patriotic decorations Thursday to honor first responders gathered in Longview.
The vehicles passed through the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center where police officers, firefighters and other first responders held American flags as they lined the drive during the Hooray for Heroes drive-thru parade.
Ken Carter's van was adorned with a sign that read, "We love our first responder heroes," for the parade in Longview.
A similar parade was set to start at the same time at the Kilgore High School parking lot and drive the short distance to the police and fire station to greet first responders standing outside.
The group that organized the event, Hooray for Heroes, was started this past year out of a desire to show appreciation for first responders all year long. On July 1, 2020, a parade of patriotically decorated vehicles drove through the parking lot at Longview City Hall and thanked officers and firefighters for their service.
The 2020 parade was called Hooray for Heroes, and the idea has since transformed into an organization with the same name focused on honoring first responders in a variety of ways, and it has spread to neighboring towns.