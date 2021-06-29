A local group focused on showing appreciation for first responders will return to its roots Thursday with parades scheduled in Longview and Kilgore.
Hooray for Heroes planned the parades for residents to “decorate your car and come say thank you to police and fire for all they do for us,” according to organizer Julie Woods.
The organization was started this past year out of a desire to show appreciation for first responders all year long. On July 1, 2020, a parade of patriotically decorated vehicles drove through the parking lot at Longview City Hall and thanked officers and firefighters for their service.
The parade was called Hooray for Heroes, and the idea has since transformed into an organization focused on honoring first responders in a variety of ways.
Woods said people who participate in the Longview parade at 5:30 p.m. Thursday outside Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center are encouraged to decorate their vehicles. She said at last year’s parade, many vehicles were decorated with American flags and other patriotic flare.
“We wanted it to be a small-town America kind of feel,” Woods said. “We have so much to be thankful for — living in America and living in Longview.”
Longview Public Library staff will distribute donated decorations for people who do not have time to decorate their own vehicles, Woods said.
Holding the parade close to Independence Day felt natural, she said. The parade was popular this past year with Jeep groups and motorcyclists coming taking part.
“It was pretty emotional last year,” Woods said. “I truly just wanted to cry.”
Cards will be given to each vehicle for residents to write thank you notes to first responders.
“We had hundreds of cards to give them after (the 2020 parade),” Woods said, noting that there were far more vehicles than expected this past year. “Last year, I was hoping for 50 to 60 cars. We ended up with 400 to 500 cars.”
“There will be a parade also happening at the same time in Kilgore,” Woods said. “We’re excited.”
Hooray for Heroes - Kilgore will host that event, with participants set to meet at 5:30 p.m. in the Kilgore High School parking lot. The group will then drive the short route to the police and fire station where first responders will be standing outside.
The goal for the parades is to have as many vehicles as possible.
“One thing that was spun out of this last year was the Adopt a Cop and Sponsor a Station,” Woods said.
All 180 officers in Longview were adopted, and all 24 shifts at the eight fire stations were sponsored.
“That was a really cool thing that I didn’t see coming,” Woods said.
For information about Hooray for Heroes, visit hoorayforheroeslongview.com and hoorayforheroeskilgore.com .