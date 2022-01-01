After the hardships and challenges of 2020, East Texans welcomed 2021 with hope and optimism. And in some ways, the year delivered.
In no order, here are the top five stories of 2021 in the Longview area as chosen by News-Journal editors.
February winter storm
The winter storm that arrived the day after Valentine's Day wasn't exactly a love letter to the region.
Historic snow and ice that stuck around for a week wreaked havoc on transportation as well as water infrastructure in some area towns.
Five straight days of sub-freezing temperatures were recorded — what the National Weather Service called "an every 20-30-40 years event."
And as the city began to thaw out, finding a gallon of milk or other grocery items proved to be almost as much of a challenge as driving on the still-icy roads. That's because the storm that stretched far beyond the Longview area brought widespread power outages and transportation woes to many parts of the state, shutting down the distribution centers that supply food to local stores.
But among those challenges were bright spots.
The week brought stories of kindness among community members, such as a group of Jeep owners who coordinated to transport Longview hospital employees to and from work during icy conditions.
And, perhaps most important, Longview and surrounding communities experienced no widespread power failures, unlike many other parts of the state. That's because the area isn't deregulated, meaning it's not part of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, which suffered crippling outages.
COVID-19
The year started on a high note, with the announcement in January that Gregg County and the city of Longview, along with Christus Good Shepherd Health System, had been approved as a COVID-19 vaccine hub by the state.
The approval meant thousands of vaccines would be administered at the Longview Exhibit Center staffed by Christus employees as well as first responders.
Although demand initially was high, the hub eventually closed — an indication of Gregg County's consistently low vaccine rate throughout 2021 compared with the state as a whole.
Later in the year, the delta variant didn't spare the Longview area from the surge in cases and hospitalizations seen across the state and nation.
The situation was so dire that area leaders issued a plea in August for residents to get vaccinated as COVID-19 patients pushed health care facilities — and workers — to the breaking point.
But there were bright spots when it came to COVID-19 in our community, including the return of numerous public events that were canceled in 2020. Those included the Great Texas Balloon Race, the Downtown Live concert series and the annual Longview Christmas parade.
Economic development
The city of Longview landed multiple major economic development projects in 2021, the first of which was described as "game changer" by Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt.
The Longview Economic Development Corp., the city of Longview and Gregg County approved a set of incentives for Gap Inc. in February tied to investment and employment. The company is building an 850,00-square-foot facility on 142 acres in Longview’s North Business Park off Judson Road near U.S. 259 that has a construction value of $91 million.
The e-commerce fulfillment and distribution center is expected to bring a $140 million investment to Longview, create 500 full-time jobs by the end of 2023 and more than 1,200 full-time jobs in the next five years. Part-time seasonal employment will total more than 1,000 people by 2026.
Officials have said the facility, which expected to be operational this summer, will serve Gap’s Old Navy brand.
The second major industrial project announced in the city in 2021 involves poultry breeding company Aviagen North America, which plans to build a facility on 15.7 acres in the Longview Business Park, off Eastman Road near Interstate 20.
Officials described the facility as a “high-tech” genetics lab that incubates and hatches breeder chicks that are shipped all over the world.
The facility Aviagen plans to build has a construction value of $20 million.
As part of its incentive agreement with LEDCPO, the company agreed to invest more than $24 million to get the new facility open and create at least 69 jobs during the next couple of years.
Construction is expected to end by February 2023.
And New York-based EPM Partners in March closed on its purchase of the Neiman Marcus distribution center in the Longview Business Park off U.S. 259.
Neiman Marcus will cease operations at the facility at the end of January.
EPM Partners has not yet announced plans for the 440,000-square-foot facility.
Downtown changes
Downtown Longview evolved in 2021 for the better.
That's largely thanks to the efforts of the nonprofit organization Arts!Longview, which oversees the 320-acre state-designated cultural district that includes downtown and then south down Mobberly Avenue to LeTourneau University.
The changes should be obvious to anyone who takes a drive or a walk down Tyler, Fredonia, Center, Methvin or other downtown streets
Arts!Longview has used grants to fund projects to ensure Longview residents as well as visitors know they’re in the cultural district and beautify our downtown streets and buildings. The organization led the effort to install 16 utility box wrappers along with 165 street light banners, 75 sign toppers, two to three entryway monuments and commission several building murals.
Along with those additions courtesy of Arts!Longview, numerous new businesses set up shop downtown in 2021, from restaurants, a skate shop, Longview's visitor center and gift shop and more.
And maybe the biggest change has yet to come to fruition.
The Longview Museum of Fine Arts announced early in 2021 that it it will move from its longtime home on Tyler Street to the former Longview National Bank and Regions Bank Building at the corner of Fredonia and Methvin streets.
Museum officials said the project to renovate the building has an estimated cost of $8 million, and tentative plans are for the museum to move by January 2023.
The project could see not only a bigger, expanded art museum, but a hub for the community's art scene that would surely attract visitors to our city.
East Texans arrested in Capitol riot
The Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol reverberated halfway across the country as two men from Longview and Carthage were arrested in the following days.
Ryan Taylor Nichols, 31, who is held in a Washington, D.C., jail awaiting trial, faces five felony and three misdemeanor charges connected to the riot, according to court documents.
Likewise, 34-year-old Alex Kirk Harkrider of Carthage faces similar charges. Harkrider is under house arrest pending his trial.
Nichols and Harkrider traveled together to Washington, D.C., ahead of Jan. 6, according to court documents.
Prosecutors argue that Nichols and Harkrider viewed the 2020 election as fraudulent and were determined to prevent the congressional certification of the presidential election results by any means necessary.
Prosecutors also claim the pair brought several firearms and ammunition into the Washington, D.C., area, though they did not bring them to the Capitol. Harkrider was armed with a tomahawk ax and Nichols with a crowbar and pepper spray during the riots, according to court documents.
Prosecutors said Nichols was one of the first people to climb through a broken window and into the Capitol building and that he helped barricade the doors with desks and chairs. Nichols and Harkrider later went onto a balcony where Nichols took a bullhorn from another rioter and “continued to incite the crowd,” prosecutors said.
Authorities also cited social media posts that show the pair expected and were willing to take part in violence during the Jan. 6 rally.
ALSO OF NOTE: U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert's decision to leave Congress and face Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the March Republican primary ... retirement announcements from Longview City Manager Keith Bonds and Police Chief Mike Bishop ... the completion of new cardiac care facilities operated by Christus Good Shepherd and Longview Regional Medical Center ... the start of construction of the new Longview Police Department facility.