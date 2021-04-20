After more than 50 years of teaching, Pat George Mitchell lived her dream of having piano accompaniment for her students during practice at Longview Ballet Theatre.
The company gifted two sessions with pianist David Berryhill to Mitchell for her half a century of dedication to Longview Ballet Theatre.
“I always said to them, I wish you could have an accompaniment because all professional ballet classes have that,” said Mitchell, the ballet’s founder and artistic director. “I guess they heard me say that enough all these years.”
Though the gift was given more than a year ago, COVID-19 delayed the use of the two sessions until Monday and Thursday this past week.
“When I left after three hours Monday, I was exhausted,” Mitchell said, laughing. “That’s what I wanted (the dancers) to experience, you know. You’re really able to give everything.”
The classes were open to the senior company, junior company and intermediate dancers.
“I don’t think I’ve smiled that big since I started teaching,” Mitchell said. “It’s been really thrilling. It’s just so wonderful to work with him, and he knows all the music that I love. He has a great feel for what I do, and he’s an artist.”
Berryhill, worship minister at First Baptist Church in Kilgore, was glad to be playing for the company.
“I’ve played for every venue type imaginable, but this is the first time I’ve ever played for a ballet company,” Berryhill said. “It feels very much like the same feeling I feel when I play musical theater or opera.”
Energy was key.
“They’re feeding off the music, and I’m feeding off their energy,” Berryhill explained.
Mitchell said live music makes the emotion within the dancing more authentic because the dancers are truly feeling the music.
“It’s like the difference between watching an orchestra on television and YouTube and then being live,” Berryhill said. “You hear them breathe, and you see the effort.”
Mitchell picked “old Hollywood” songs from Cole Porter, George Gershwin, Rodgers and Hammerstein and more.
“It’s fun, and you know it is because we went 2 1/2 hours without a break, and it flew by,” Berryhill said.
Mitchell called it a spiritual feeling — one that is much needed after a difficult year.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused performances to be canceled and postponed, making it difficult for performers and artists across the country, Berryhill said.
“After a year of everyone living virtually, we’re so ... everyone’s so hungry for the life experience,” Berryhill said. “I hope that coming out of COVID will be a rebirth of arts in this country.”
Mitchell said the ballet did not work for four months last year. Their performance of Cinderella which was originally scheduled for spring 2020 has now been postponed for two years to spring 2022 due to the pandemic.
“It has been good in some ways because it gave me a lot of time to write and think about what was really important to me,” Mitchell said.
“It’s important to do soul searching,” Berryhill said. “Artists took a massive hit over the past year and a half. I’m hoping for a renaissance.”
Mitchell believes that Cinderella will be her last production. She hopes to continue the group’s mission through education.
“It’s a mix of professional dancers as well as my company,” Mitchell said. “We’ve rehearsed this for three years, and we’ve had to change it because the kids have grown. It’s hard.”
Mitchell thanked the parents group for the gift, calling it a dream more than 50 years in the making.
“We’ll be doing this again,” Berryhill said.
“Oh we will. I mean, I’m getting money out of my piggy bank,” Mitchell said.