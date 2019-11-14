Mayor Andy Mack named the final two 2020 Go-Giver Gala honorees Thursday night, while the Longview City Council tabled a move that would have increased by 400% the city manager’s authority to approve certain expenses. Council members also listened to concerns about coyotes in the city.
At the start of the meeting Thursday, Mack announced the final two Go-Giver Gala honorees: the Horaney family of Horaney’s Feed Store and the Peters family of Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.
“This Horaney family has done so much for the community,” Mack said. “These people are consummate Go-Givers. Never, ever is something needed that they wouldn’t step up and do, uncalled for, unannounced and don’t want any credit for. And that’s the Go-Giver spirit that has made this so special.”
Mack also praised the Peters family as givers.
“We as Longview are blessed to have Peters Chevrolet in our community,” Mack said. “Their name is everywhere, and it’s because people ask them for something and they give it. They give and give and give.”
The previously announced honorees are Texas Bank and Trust and inifinitieplus magazine publisher Joycelyne Fadojutimi. The Go-Giver Gala is slated for Jan. 11 at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center in Longview.
The council tabled voting on an amendment to increase the purchasing power of City Manager Keith Bonds. The amendment would allow Bonds, who currently can make approvals up to $50,000, to approve certain expenses, contracts or agreements up to $250,000.
District 6 Councilman Steve Pirtle said he is uncomfortable approving the item, because he feels it gives away too much power.
“I was elected to look out for the funds of the city of Longview,” he said. “I can’t see those funds if they’re not put out in front of me.”
Pirtle said it is impossible for the council to see every line item of a $165 million budget, but if certain expenditures have to be on the agenda, the council can at least see more items.
Mack said the amendment would streamline the process and save the time and paperwork now incurred by city staff when reviewing and adding items above $50,000.
District 5 Councilman David Wright said sometimes convenience is not the best option. He said the community can see items on the consent agenda, and he often gets calls about them. He said the amendment would decrease the number of purchases the community knows about.
Wright said he would prefer to leave the limit at $50,000.
District 1 Councilman Ed Moore motioned to table the item to give city staff time to get the council more information.
Mack said he would like to see numbers on how much time and resources are spent by staff for items $50,000 or less. Specifically, he said, he wants to know if they are spending money wisely from a taxpayer standpoint by keeping the limit as is or increasing it.
The council also accepted a $57,000 donation from Pets Are Worth Saving for the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center to build a trellis. The steel, overhead device will be in the yard of the shelter where the dogs play.
Three residents also addressed the council with concerns about an increase in coyotes in the city.
One woman, Lydia Brown, said she saw a coyote last week when she was letting her cat out at 7:15 a.m. She also said she has seen a number of social media posts from people saying coyotes are taking their pets.
Lisa Peevey, manager of the Wildwood Homeowners Association, cited an unprecedented number of lost pets this year. She said she wants the city to take a more proactive response.
A presentation from Tim Patrick, Walk of Stars Task Force chairman, revealed the name of the project will now be the Walk of Honor. He said the task force felt the new name better embodied the project.
Patrick said the nomination process will begin in early 2020, and the task force will select three to five honorees. Anyone can make a nomination.