From staff and wire reports
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in the Longview/Tyler region remained above 15% on Thursday for the third consecutive day, again edging closer to a threshold that could mean replacing some restrictions to stop the spread of the virus.
The hospitalization rate showed COVID-19 patients took up 15.51% of the total hospital capacity for the Trauma Service Area G, which includes Gregg and 18 other counties in Northeast Texas. On Tuesday, the hospitalization rate was 15.28%, followed by 15.16% on Monday, state data show.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
Gov. Greg Abbott in October issued an executive order that allowed bars to reopen and other businesses to expand capacity to 75% as long as COVID-19 hospitalizations do not rise above 15% for seven consecutive days.
Previously, the region neared the roll backs when the hospitalization rate remained higher than 15% for four consecutive days Nov. 29 to Dec. 2.
At the time, as the hospitalization rate continued to remain higher than 15%, Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt encouraged residents to continue to take measures to stop the spread of the virus.
“It’s December now, and we started dealing with this in February. The message is still the same: Social distance, wear a face mask, maintain hygiene, stay out of crowds,” Stoudt said. “We’re getting close. There’s a light at the end of the tunnel. It’s not a train coming at us any more; it’s a support in the form of a vaccine, but it’s going to slowly roll out. Now, we’ve got to do everything we can to minimize the surge because it’s coming.”
Confirmed COVID-19 recoveries in Gregg County skyrocketed by more than 200 on Thursday as public health officials also announced nearly 30 newly confirmed cases in residents.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, reported 224 additional confirmed recoveries in the county for a total of 2,876. The district also reported 29 new confirmed cases, bringing the cumulative case count to 3,734. Confirmed fatalities in the county remained at 75.
The numbers do not include 2,356 probable cases, 1,133 probable recoveries and 48 deaths for which COVID-19 is the probable cause.
A case is considered probable when a person receives a positive result from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
On Tuesday, there were 783 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates again on Thursday increased. One additional active case brought the number to 47.
Numbers in the jail have steadily grown recently, and on Wednesday, Stoudt attributed the increased infections in the facility to internal spread as well as from new inmates or even staff members.
Confirmed recoveries from COVID-19 also increased in Smith County as public health officials announced 19 new confirmed cases and one additional death.
NET Health reported 145 additional confirmed recoveries bringing the total in the county to 4,555.
The county’s confirmed cumulative case count rose to 6,839, and confirmed fatalities from the virus increased to 144.
The county on Wednesday had 2,137 confirmed active cases.
On Wednesday, there were 253 patients with probable or confirmed COVID-19 being treated at Tyler hospitals, the same as the previous day.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Thursday reported 11 new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents and no additional deaths.
The county has had 1,341 cases and 55 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported 31 new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and two additional deaths. The county has had 1,427 positive cases, according to the state, and 44 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s coronavirus cases increased by eight for a cumulative total of 680, and the county’s deaths increased by one to 27.