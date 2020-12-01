Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in a region that includes Gregg County remained above 15% on Tuesday for the third consecutive day, edging closer to a threshold that could mean replacing some restrictions to stop the spread of the virus.
Gregg and 18 other counties in Northeast Texas make up Trauma Service Area G. On Wednesday, COVID-19 hospitalizations in the service area took up 16.3% of the total staffed hospital beds in the region, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
Gov. Greg Abbott in October issued an executive order that allowed bars to reopen and other businesses to expand capacity to 75% as long as COVID-19 hospitalizations do not rise above 15% for seven consecutive days.
On Sunday, the hospitalization rate was 15.2%, followed by 15.78% on Monday, state data show.
In Smith County, regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, noted the rise in hospitalizations Tuesday to county commissioners. NET Health provides disease surveillance services for Gregg, Smith, Wood, Van Zandt, Anderson, Henderson and Rains counties.
NET Health CEO George Roberts said during the Smith County Commissioners Court meeting that the rise in hospitalizations is connected to people testing positive, and then those who have severe symptoms later being hospitalized.
He noted though that everyone with COVID-19 doesn’t need to go to the hospital.
Reacting to Roberts’ comments, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran encouraged people to take actions to reduce the coronavirus spread.
He explained that if the seven-day mark was to be reached, it would take some time to bring the percentage back down.
“It’s going to take some work and time to get back below the 15%,” Moran said. “We need to make good decisions today.”
NET Health on Tuesday reported 35 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County residents and no new confirmed recoveries or deaths. The county has had 3,336 cumulative confirmed cases, 2,420 recoveries and 65 confirmed deaths.
On Tuesday, there were 851 confirmed active cases in the county and seven active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates.
In Smith County, NET Health reported 47 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, three additional confirmed deaths and no new recoveries.
The county’s cumulative cases rose to 6,066 with the additional cases. The county has had 3,973 confirmed recoveries and 138 deaths.
Tyler hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continued to rise on Tuesday as NET Health reported 268 patients with probable or confirmed cases of the virus being treated, an increase of seven from the previous day.
A case is considered probable if a person receives a positive result from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Tuesday reported three new cases of COVID-19 in Harrison County residents and one additional death.
The county has had 1,238 cumulative cases and 45 deaths connected to the virus.
The state on Tuesday reported 24 cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and one additional death. The county has had 1,236 positive cases, according to the state, and 32 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s coronavirus cases increased by five for a cumulative total of 612, and the county’s deaths remained at 22.
Statewide
Texas surpassed 9,000 hospitalized coronavirus patients Tuesday for the first time since a deadly summer outbreak.
The state reported more than 15,000 new cases Tuesday, smashing the previous single-day record. State health officials attributed at least some of the spike to a lag in reporting over the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend, but doctors and local leaders still say they’re trending in the wrong direction.
Texas is on the verge of 22,000 confirmed virus deaths, the second-highest in the country. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has ruled out a return to shutdown measures, saying local leaders instead need to enforce existing measures, such as limits on restaurant capacity.