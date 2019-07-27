Diona Bobbitt cradled her daughter against her hip as the pair watched one of six special shape balloons that inflated Friday morning at locations around Longview.
“Of all the balloons, she picked the zebra,” the Harleton resident said of Serenity Tyeskie, 4, and her choice to see a toothy zebra known simply as Mr. Z. “And it looks like we picked a good spot, with all these other balloons coming up (over us). ... We’re super excited.”
The balloons that Bobbitt referred to, which drifted above the more than 100 people who came to see Mr. Z at Bramlette Elementary School, were part of the first competition flight of the three-day Great Texas Balloon Race.
Activities continue today and Saturday at East Texas Regional Airport, but the annual special shapes displays around Longview on the race’s opening day are a tradition that draws the community into the international competition.
Race officials said Friday afternoon that the day’s flights went smoothly, and conditions bode well for the rest of the weekend.
“The weather was great (Friday) morning,” event Chairwoman Rhonda Bullard said. “All the shapes got to go up, and all the flights took place without a hitch. (This) morning looks just as well.”
“It was a good day to fly,” race spokeswoman Gai Bennett added.
Event Assistant Director Allen Yost said the only challenge of note were strong winds at 500 to 600 feet. Yost said “quite a few” pilots had accomplished the morning’s competition tasks.
“They all seemed to have enjoyed the tasks and felt that they were competitive,” Yost said.
This weekend
Ideal ballooning conditions appear in the wind, with no rain in the National Weather Service forecast for the weekend. Winds are predicted at 5 mph daily through Sunday, from the east this morning and shifting southeast this afternoon and directly from the south Sunday.
Pilot Steve Wilkinson commanded the leaderboard after Friday’s flight, with Jonathan Wright and Rhett Heartsill respectively landing second and third.
Among the pilots in the Young Guns event for competitors 29 or younger, Andrew Petrehn Jr. stood in first place after Friday’s race. Blake Aldridge was second and Cameron Wall third.
Race officials said earlier this week that online ticket sales indicated a “much larger” than normal crowd is expected at today’s events at the airport.
“In light of this, we want to encourage everyone to please plan accordingly and allow yourself plenty of time to travel to the festival, park and enter the gates,” balloon officials posted on Facebook. “Just understand that there will be an increased volume of traffic.”
‘Family fun’
At Bramlette, Charles Ricks pointed out overhead balloons to sons Griffin and Russ Ricks.
“There’s a yellow one, a blue one,” he said. “They love balloons. Yeah, this is our first time we’ve brought the kids to this. Pretty cool.”
At 4 years old, Raylan Snell knew what day it was, as he and his family munched a complimentary breakfast in the field next to Texas Bank and Trust’s downtown drive-through. Raylan was there with his parents, Andrew and Rachel, and his 14-month-old brother, Isaac.
“Well, I’m watching balloons,” Raylan said. “Because, they’re here today.”
About 80 people spilled from a covered canopy to see Rocket the Flying Squirrel come to life.
“Hey, look!” young Bowen May said as he and his uncle, Aaron May, got ready to snap photos of the squirrel balloon. “It looks like they are setting up our balloon.”
Like many fans, Bowen and his dad like to chase the competition balloons as they wend to their targets.
“Oh, yeah,” Cody May said, standing with his son and wife, Brittani. “We try to get up early in the morning and chase them around town.”
Neptuno, a happy, orange seahorse with a sea mask and snorkel, was standing tall at 8 a.m. near the Christus Good Shepherd Institute for Healthy Living on Hawkins Parkway But the 142-foot-tall balloon sank back to the ground a few minutes later.
“It’s the end of the show,” Bryan Benson said. “They just let it down.”
Benson was joined by his wife, Mary, her sister, Valerie Wilson, and the couple’s children, Noah, 4, and Addie.
“(I’m) almost 11,” Addie said. “I guess, (I’m) 10.”
Benson explained to his children that the oddly shaped balloon was a seahorse, which didn’t seem quite rugged enough for Noah.
“I thought it was a monster, a great big monster,” he said, almost wistfully.
Back at Bramlette, Bobbitt said this is the third year she and Serenity have caught the special shapes show.
“And we’ve been going every year since,” she said. “Last year, out of all the balloons, she wanted to see Darth Vader — I know. ... This is really good for family, too; it’s family fun. We’ll go to the balloon glow, and she is so excited.”
This year’s race has 46 competitive pilots, in addition to the six Young Guns who compete among themselves and the six special shape balloon pilots.