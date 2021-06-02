Get your “howdy” ready.
After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Big Tex and the State Fair of Texas are set to return Sept. 24 to Oct. 17 at Fair Park in Dallas to celebrate all things Texan.
Fair organizers on Wednesday announced in a statement that many of the fair’s traditions — from the latest fried foods to the Texas Auto Show to games and rides in the Midway — are expected to return, though it might look a little different this fall.
“As we welcome back everyone, health and safety of all fairgoers, vendors, and team members remains our top priority,” the statement said.
Fair officials say the event will follow any applicable health guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More information about any changes related to COVID-19 will be released closer to opening day.
When the gates reopen in September, it will have been almost two years since the close of 2019’s State Fair of Texas, and organizers said anticipation for the fall opening is high.
“This year’s commemorative theme encompasses the foundation of what the Fair is all about — being together,” State Fair of Texas President Mitchell Glieber said. “None of us could have predicted all that the COVID-19 pandemic would bring with it, but we feel so grateful to carry on the state fair’s 135-year history and welcome everyone back with a warm, ‘Howdy, Folks!,’ this year. We’re excited to make up for lost time and help families and friends from all walks of life reconnect again, while making new memories to last a lifetime.”
The state fair also on Wednesday released its list of headlining and regional performers. The live performances are free with the price of admission.
According to the fair, acts represent a variety of genres such as country, Tejano, rock and hip-hop. Headliners include Clay Walker on opening day, Dru Hill on Sept. 25 and Black Pumas the following night.
The State Fair this year will include more than 80 attractions free with admission along with several new attractions, among them the State Fair of Texas Rodeo on its weekend days.
In July, fair officials announced that the 2020 State Fair of Texas was canceled for the first time since World War II. Fair organizers said the event, which drew more than 2.5 million people in 2019, was not feasible during the pandemic.
The announcement about canceling 2020’s fair came as the state reported its first single-day increases of more than 10,000 new cases of COVID-19.
The State Fair of Texas is a nonprofit that gives millions of dollars to Texas children for higher-education scholarships. According to The Dallas Morning News, the cancellation of the larger event was a major financial blow to the fair, which saw its 2019 revenue of about $66 million tank to just more than $4 million in 2020.
Ticketing information for this year's fair will be available in the coming months at its website, bigtex.com .