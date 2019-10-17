Decorations and preparations are in place for the Howloween Canine Carnival next weekend at Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center.
Festivities are scheduled 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 26 at the shelter, at 303 H.G. Mosley Parkway. All proceeds will benefit the Longview Dog Park and the shelter through Longview Pets Are Worth Saving.
A costume contest for pets and owners begins at 2:30 p.m. Entry fee is $15 per dog with a maximum of two categories in which to enter. Contests include Most Original, Best Dog and Owner Duo and Spookiest.
Activities will include carnival games, vendor booths, kid’s crafts, a DJ and adoption specials.
For information, go to the shelter’s Facebook page.