Claire Holdridge’s classroom was filled with ghosts on fire and vomiting pumpkins Monday afternoon.
Every year, the Hudson PEP Elementary School teacher demonstrates spooky science experiments to her students, who were excited, scared and amazed during the presentation.
She said she scours the internet for hours finding new projects to show her students, though some are favorites she does every year.
Her first experiment in front of her first-grade class was a floating ghost. Holdridge took a tea bag, cut across the top, emptied the tea grounds and made a cylinder shape with it. She then, after drawing a face on it, set it on fire.
Holdridge told the students the oxygen inside the cylinder shape gets burnt up, which makes the paper float like a hot air balloon. Her students begged her to do it again and again, and she obliged another two times, to their delight.
For the next experiment, Holdridge cut a piece of tissue paper in the shape of a pumpkin and taped the edge of it to the edge of the table. She next asked for an assistant, and a student bravely let Holdridge rub a balloon against her hair to create static electricity. Holdridge then hovered the balloon over the pumpkin and made it rise on its own and do “sit ups.”
She also made a carved pumpkin “throw up” with vinegar, baking soda and food coloring. Holdridge made “smoke” with dry ice and warm water and poured the smoke into a bowl.
One of the favorites is her ghost rocket. Holdridge took plastic film canisters, drew ghosts on them, and mixed corn starch, water and Alka-Seltzer tablets. Once she covered the canister, the gas would build-up and cause the canister to shoot up in the air.
But Holdridge saved the best for last, many students said the “ghost poop” was their favorite at the end of class.
Each student was given a Styrofoam packing peanut, which their teacher told them was ghost poop, and she said she knew it was so because they could make it disappear. The children submerged the Styrofoam in warm water, and it would disintegrate.
Holdridge said the students are excited to see it every year, and her favorite part of spooky science is the look on the children’s faces.
“They need to see science being used in a fun way, and they also need to see us having fun, too,” she said. “I want them to know that we want them to have fun. And also, with science, a lot of it’s sitting down. I mean the teachers here are awesome, but it’s still nice to do something completely different and totally crazy.”