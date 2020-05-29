Valedictorian Jessica Chapman
Class Rank: 1
Parents’ Names: Melanie Chapman, Phillip Chapman
What organizations are you involved in? Varsity cheer, varsity golf, National Honor Society vice president, class officer — treasurer, robotics
What are your plans after high school? Attend Stephen F. Austin State University to pursue a degree in Business
Who is your favorite teacher and why? Coach Robert Klaus because he is always pushing me be better, and he has taught me many life lessons.
What is your favorite high school memory? I don’t think I have just one, but I enjoyed cheering every Friday night on the track.
What is your biggest accomplishment in high school? Starting high school as number 7 in my class and rising up to first by my senior year.
Salutatorian Jace Ratley
Class Rank: 2
Parents’ Names: Vanessa Murphy, Bubba Ratley
What organizations are you involved in? DECA vice president, varsity football, varsity baseball, National Honor Society president, FTC robotics
What are your plans after high school? I plan to attend Mays Business School at Texas A&M University to pursue a degree in Business Finance.
Who is your favorite teacher and why? Coach James Fitch has taught me many valuable skills that are very applicable to everyday life.
What is your favorite high school memory? When we beat Jefferson in football during a nail-biter home game.
What is your biggest accomplishment in high school? Graduating 2nd in my class. Achieving this accomplishment took much sacrifice and hard work.