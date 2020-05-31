Among those watching Saturday’s SpaceX launch was a LeTourneau University graduate who works on flight control of the International Space Station — the Dragon crew’s destination.
For Misty Pearson, 34, the first launch of U.S. astronauts from U.S. soil since 2011 was a welcome sight. Pearson works for a NASA contractor at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.
Though now working from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pearson said the launch was “very exciting. We’ve been planning for it so long that it doesn’t quite seem real.”
She said astronaut John Glenn’s 1998 trip to space inspired her career choice.
“Human spaceflight led me to LeTourneau,” Pearson said.
After graduating with a mechanical engineering degree in 2009, she began working for the NASA contractor as a flight controller “in the inventory and stowage group” for the space station.
She also worked on the last shuttle mission in July 2011. From then until Saturday’s launch, only Russian Soyuz rockets carried astronauts into space.
“This SpaceX launch is just about astronauts, but it will carry a small amount of cargo,” Pearson added. Most supplies are ferried to the station via designated cargo vehicles.
She is an expert at that process.
The inventory and stowage team manages everything on the station and tracks when an item is used, where it is stored and how much of it is on hand. That’s because you do not want to run out of something you need when you are hurtling 254 miles above the Earth at 4.76 miles per second.
In early March, SpaceX’s Dragon capsule delivered more than 4,300 pounds of cargo to the station, according to space.com. It was the 20th time SpaceX had flown cargo for NASA.
Pearson’s team decides what is packed into each capsule and where it goes. Every bit of space is used.
After being unpacked, reusable capsules are filled with items such as completed experiments for return to Earth. Disposal capsules are filled with trash and burn up in the atmosphere.
Pearson is especially proud of one assignment: replacing the station’s galley rack, part of its kitchen. She oversaw the whole process.
“We had to clear out a rack of stowage for the new rack. Imagine having to empty out your pantry and find a place to stow all that stuff — a place that’s not in the crew’s way, in a house that’s already full,” she said.
While Pearson remains part of that group, she spends most of her time integrating all aspects of flight operations. That team works in the background, often supporting the flight director or the astronaut office.
“LeTourneau really did prepare me well for working for NASA and being an engineer,” Pearson said.
“Professors were so hands-on. They were more than happy to help me. They truly wanted me to succeed,” she added. “Part of the reason I love what I do is because it’s something I’m passionate about.
“To some degree, it’s a job. I go to work every day; I come home. I’m a wife; I’m a mother,” she continued. “Then there are days like (Saturday), when you’re launching people into space. … Holy Cow, this is my job!”
Too many people endure jobs they cannot stand, which is no way to live, she added.
“Figure out what you love and invest in yourself” and find a job that you enjoy, Pearson said.