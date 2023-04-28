Spring Hill High School teacher Emmie Drueckhammer was honored Thursday by Humanities Texas as a recipient of the Outstanding Teacher of the Humanities Award.
Humanities Texas presents its annual awards statewide to encourage excellence in teaching and to recognize teachers who have made exemplary contributions in teaching, curriculum development and extracurricular programming, according to Spring Hill ISD.
Drueckhammer was presented the award Thursday by Amanda Nobles of Humanities Texas during a ceremony in the high school library attended by some of her students.
She is one of 15 teachers selected for the honor from more than 600 Texas teachers nominated.
Humanities Texas was founded in 1973 as the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities and is one of 56 state and jurisdictional humanities councils in the U.S., according to its website.
"Humanities Texas advances education through programs that improve the quality of classroom teaching, support libraries and museums, and create opportunities for lifelong learning," its website states.