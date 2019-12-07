Holiday events Saturday morning in downtown Longview might have caused children arriving with their parents to do a double take.
The ubiquitous but seasonal jolly old elf appeared with Mrs. Claus at the Longview Museum of Fine Arts and as Santa Flavious with his sidekick, Joshua the Elf, at First United Methodist Church. Rumors had it that Santa also traveled Saturday from the North Pole to the Longview Mall.
Both downtown venues hosted breakfasts with Santa: opportunities for children to sit on his lap, make Christmas wishes and pose for photos. Combined with other events such as Living History Christmas at the Gregg County Historical Museum, hundreds of people came downtown Saturday to celebrate the holidays.
In fact, officials from the church and historical museum said their events each drew more than 500 people. The museum charged $20 for its Breakfast with Santa, while the two other events were free.
"This is our Christmas gift to the community," church Associate Pastor Ronnie Scott said. She said organizers handed out postcards to day care centers, placed fliers on door handles on apartment complexes and posted on Facebook to draw attendance.
"We just want the community to come out and enjoy a wonderful time together," Scott said.
Kaitlyn Allgeier of Tyler and formerly of Longview took daughters Millie, 1, and Hattie, 3, to the stage to meet Santa Flavious. Allgeier said she saw Flavious last year and wanted to do so again.
Church member Pamela Ibeh of Longview brought son Uchenna, 9, and daughter Olaedo, 11, to the event for the second year.
Ibeh, a native of Nigeria, laughed when her son said his wish list for Santa was a surprise.
"I want something very, very cool," Uchenna said.
Children arranged to visit Santa by taking a number that appeared on a screen. They waited in line to greet Santa Flavious and Joshua on the stage in the church's Faith Center.
Blocks away at the fine arts museum, families ate breakfast before bringing their children to meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Jeff Hart of Longview showed up with his wife, Mary Margaret; in-laws, Sam and Mary Clark of Marshall; and four children, Julia, 6, Sam, 4, Dave, 2, and Rebecca, 2 months old.
Julia said she planned to ask Santa for an American Girl doll.
By contrast, Mason Huntsinger, 12, of Longview said he was not focused of gifts when he met Santa. He came with his sister, Allie, 3, and mother Anna.
"I'm glad this is an area (event) where the community can come together and celebrate a national holiday," Mason said.
The arts museum and church also offered opportunities to make Christmas ornaments.
At the historical museum, volunteers appeared in period costume as visitors decorated ornaments and watched the Loblolly Holiday Model Train and Village Exhibit and blacksmith demonstration.
Several visitors said they were at the event for the first time.
"We decided to come because of the children's activities and because it is free," said Carolyn Gu of Longview. She brought son Desmond, 2, who tried to hide under a display about the late industrialist R.G. LeTourneau.
First-time visitors Jason and Lauryn Verner, who said they moved to Longview from California in 2018, brought son Jason Philip, 3, to watch trains.
"He loves to build trains," his mother said. "We are going to make a train room."
Trains hold a fascination for children and adults alike, said volunteer conductor/engineer Fred Bauer.
"To me, the thrill of it is seeing children ," Bauer said. "That reminds me of when I was a child."
Bauer and other volunteers punched ride "tickets" for children to take home as souvenirs.
Another display of nostalgia took place outside where Thomas Dean demonstrated blacksmithing. He said he has been staging the demonstrations at the museum since 2005.