A new wave of students is returning to Longview-area classrooms.
Schools can allow students to switch from remote learning to in-person instruction at certain points of the year, depending on the district.
Caryn Lang’s children are two of 324 students in Pine Tree ISD who have returned to campuses.
Her children Hannah Lang, who is in 10th grade, and sixth-grader Addison Lang, decided to return to their campuses Sept. 14.
Lang’s two other children, Rowen, who is in fourth grade, and Cambria, who is in second grade, are still remote learners but might return to their campuses later this month.
Lang said she and her husband discussed their daughters returning to campus when the option became available.
“Hannah was using the virtual program called Edgenuity, and she was assigned pre-AP (Advanced Placement) and honors classes as well as some classes that use Google Classroom,” Lang said. “She is also taking a dual-credit course at Kilgore College. The workload was not very balanced, and often when Hannah logged into her Edgenuity account, the assignment hours tallied up to more that a regular school day, 12 to 18 hours of projected completion time.”
Lange said Hannah had to spend weekends catching up on her schoolwork, and she was having difficulty getting ahead, so she was eager to return to the high school.
“Addison used a different program called Odesseyware along with Google Classroom,” Lang said. “Her assignments where not engaging her enough, and she wanted to work ahead. However the (Texas Education Agency) daily hours requirements for attendance do not allow for a student to work ahead, and that was frustrating for her.”
Addison has always enjoyed school but needed the in-person setting to keep her focused, Lang said.
“For both of them, returning, despite the COVID-19 risk, was a welcome relief,” she said.
Pine Tree ISD Superintendent Steve Clugston said he believes so many students are returning because there are fewer unknowns now that the school year has started.
He said a lot of parents were unsure if COVID-19 safety measures would be effective, but seeing that the district is keeping virus cases low reassured them to return.
“For a lot of parents, virtual sounds like a real viable option, but a lot of times we look at things in an adult world instead of kid world,” Clugston said. “If you’ve never been in a school setting, you don’t know all that goes on in a classroom. I think a lot of parents thought it was a viable option, and as students got into it, they realized how much it was.”
Students at Pine Tree can only choose to transition at the end of the nine-week grading period, spokeswoman Mary Whitton said.
The number of students returning to classrooms is increasing at other schools as well.
Longview ISD spokesman Francisco Rojas said not counting Hudson PEP Elementary School, 846 students across the district have returned to campuses.
Rojas said Hudson PEP keep track of its transfer numbers using percentages. The campus started the school year with 65% on-campus students and 35% virtual and now is at 87% on-campus and 13% virtual.
At Spring Hill ISD, Superintendent Wayne Guidry said students could switch to in-person learning after three weeks. At the end of that period, the district has 89 students move from remote learning to classrooms.
The district now asks that families to wait until the end of the grading period to return to on-campus instruction, he said.
“With the district’s low infection rate, we are hopeful more students will return to in-person instructional settings,” Guidry said. “We ask parents to contact their campus principal the week before the grading period ends in order to begin the transition process.”
At White Oak, about 12% of students districtwide are at-home learners, said Superintendent Brian Gray.
“Originally, we asked at-home parents to commit to the first nine-weeks grading period. Most have done that. However, we always try to work with them if their situations change,” he said. “We have had 22 that have already returned to face-to-face due to extenuating circumstances.”
More are expected to return at the end of the grading period, he said.
In Hallsville ISD, Superintendent Jeffery Collum said 252 students have returned to campus since Aug. 25.
“Parents who want to change from at-home learning to in-person learning will need to contact the campus by Oct. 6 to begin on campus the first day of the second marking period, which is Oct. 20,” he said. “Any special circumstances that come up between now and Oct. 6, parents are asked to contact the campus principal to discuss options. We want all parents to feel comfortable in their choice and do what’s best for their family and their learner.”