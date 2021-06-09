A section of Interstate 20 from Longview to Hallsville is scheduled to be closed Sunday evening to Monday morning for demolition work.
The closure is set for 7 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday as crews work to demolish the bridge that crosses I-20 at Lansing Switch Road, according to Marcus Sandifer, spokesman for TxDOT’s Atlanta District. The bridge will be replaced.
Eastbound traffic will exit at Loop 281 and be detoured down FM 968 to FM 450 to get back on I-20. Westbound traffic will exit at FM 450 and be detoured up to U.S. 80 before heading to Loop 281 and back onto the interstate.
The demolition had been scheduled to take place this past Sunday before being postponed due to weather. The schedule could again change because of weather or other issues. Anyone with questions should call TxDOT’s Marshall office at (903) 935-2809.
Plans approved in March by TxDOT involve replacing the Lansing Switch Road overpass crossing I-20.
“The current overpass will be demolished and replaced with a wider and taller structure,” area engineer for TxDOT in Marshall Wendy Starkes said in March. “The current overpass has only two 10-foot traffic lanes. The new one will have two 12-foot traffic lanes divided by a 14-foot flush median with 10-foot shoulders and sidewalks on each side. We will also be raising the structure about 5 feet to allow for more than 19 feet of clearance over the I-20 traffic lanes.”
The construction will require closing Lansing Switch Road over the interstate.
East Texas Bridge of Longview was awarded the construction contract with a bid of $3.4 million.
The project should take about 14 months to complete, Starkes said previously.