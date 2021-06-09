A section of Interstate 20 from Longview to Hallsville is now scheduled to be closed Sunday evening to Monday morning for demolition work.
The closure is set for 7 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday as crews work to demolish the bridge that crosses I-20 at Lansing Switch Road, according to Marcus Sandifer, spokesman for TxDOT’s Atlanta District. The bridge will be replaced.
Eastbound traffic will exit at Loop 281 and be detoured down FM 968 to FM 450 to get back on I-20. Westbound traffic will exit at FM 450 and be detoured up to U.S. 80 before heading to Loop 281 and back onto the interstate.
The demolition had been scheduled to take place this past Sunday before being postponed due to weather. The schedule could again change due to weather or other issues. Anyone with questions should call TxDOT’s Marshall office at (903) 935-2809.