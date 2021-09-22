Emergency lights at night
Alex_Schmidt

West bound lanes of I-20 around mile marker 563 in Smith County have reopened after a Tuesday 18-wheeler crash and hazmat spill, officials say.

Texas DOT Public Information Officer Jeff Williford said the crash of an 18-wheeler carrying hazardous materials Tuesday evening led to a spill. It is unclear how the crash occurred.

“Both westbound lanes were closed, detour markers were up,” Williford said. Initial estimates indicated that he cleanup would be completed by 3 a.m. but that was extended, Williford said.

The lanes were reopened as of about 7 a.m., according to the Department of Public Safety.

Courtney Stern is a public safety reporter covering a wide range of topics. She grew up in Baltimore and later earned a journalism degree from the University of Miami. Stern moved to East Texas from Iowa with her husband and two dogs, Pebbles and Bam Bam.