West bound lanes of I-20 around mile marker 563 in Smith County have reopened after a Tuesday 18-wheeler crash and hazmat spill, officials say.
Texas DOT Public Information Officer Jeff Williford said the crash of an 18-wheeler carrying hazardous materials Tuesday evening led to a spill. It is unclear how the crash occurred.
“Both westbound lanes were closed, detour markers were up,” Williford said. Initial estimates indicated that he cleanup would be completed by 3 a.m. but that was extended, Williford said.
The lanes were reopened as of about 7 a.m., according to the Department of Public Safety.