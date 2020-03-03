Victoria Koenig of Longview said she was “sick to her stomach” at the bare state of the graves of her grandparents, father and son.
Koenig and other local residents were upset Monday after they said the groundskeepers of two Longview cemeteries raked the cemeteries clear of grave adornments — including flowers, American flags and numerous memorial items and personalized trinkets — and without checking with the loved ones of those buried there.
On Wednesday, Lakeview Memorial Gardens on West Harrison Road and Memory Park Cemetery on East Marshall Avenue were cleaned completely of everything left at graves.
The two cemeteries, along with Lakeview Funeral Home, which adjoins Lakeview Memorial Gardens, are owned by the same company — Service Corporation International.
Lakeview Funeral Home said it was not authorized to speak to the media and directed called to its corporate office.
Service Corporation International spokesman Christopher James said signs were placed at every entrance to the cemeteries for two months notifying families a cleanup was scheduled. He also said a classified ad was published in the News-Journal for several weeks.
“On February 26th we will be holding a cemetery clean up day,” signs seen Monday at Lakeview cemetery read. “All items left on graves will be collected. If there are items your family wishes to keep, please remove them prior to February 26th.”
However, many people said the signs and ads were not enough, and management should have contacted them directly.
Koenig said she specifically said she is upset American flags were thrown away from the grave of her father, who was a World War II veteran.
“It’s heartbreaking and it’s ungodly,” she said.
Koenig, whose loved ones are buried at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, said the move was disrespectful.
“What did they do with the flags? Did they dispose of them the way they are supposed to?” she asked. “I am devastated. It’s gut wrenching. It brought me to tears. To put a minuscule classified ad in the paper, it just sucks. The lack of respect for the way they treated everyone out there. My father was a World War II veteran, and he deserves a heck of a lot better than what happened.”
Debbie Quinlan’s brother and father are both buried at Lakeview Memorial Gardens and were veterans.
“Both had American flags and brand-new flower arrangements, and the flags, we had just put them in a little over a month ago,” she said. “So I was very shocked over all of this.”
Quinlan said she saw American flags in the trash, which was disrespectful — and hurtful to veterans.
“They fought for us. They fought for our freedom. They shouldn’t be disrespected like that after they’re gone,” she said. “I remember when 9/11 happened, both my brother and my dad said that if they could, they would rejoin in a heartbeat, because they love this country. So, to see somebody disrespect our flag, it hurts. And I’m sure that there are a lot of our veterans that would be very upset by the sight of what has taken place.”
She said she and her husband went to Lakeview Funeral Home to discuss the cleanup. She said they apologized and gave her new flowers and flags that she put out on the graves.
Koenig and her husband, Bob, also visited with Lakeview staff on Monday. They were given a copy of cemetery rules and regulations, which they provided to the News-Journal.
One of the rules says, “The cemetery may remove flowers (artificial and real) and other items placed on interment spaces.”
However, Bob Koenig said they never received the regulations until Monday and have never seen a cleanup schedule posted anywhere.
“The office manager told us this has never been done before,” he said.
Bob Koenig said he specifically asked about the how the American flags were disposed of, he said. He said the manager told him some were hung up on the fence but also said some were thrown in the trash.
He also said the manager agreed that was not proper disposal of the flags.
Bailey Hammett, another Longview resident, said his grandfather is buried at Memory Park Cemetery. After seeing Facebook posts circulating about what happened at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, he decided to check on his grandfather’s grave, he said.
“Sure enough, they put the cleanup sign out there,” Hammett said. “The flowers my grandmother had put there a couple of days ago were gone, and she had a garden flag, and it was gone.”
Hammett said he called his grandmother to see if she removed the items. She said she did not, though she did see the ad in the newspaper. He said she just did not have time to go before the cleanup happened.
“I just think it was poor planning on their part,” he said. “It upset me.”
Latricia Malone visits Lakeview Memorial Gardens about twice a month to visit the burial sites of her four grandparents and her father.
“There was no contact made with any of us, and our family has six plots out there,” she said. “I understand things get cluttered, things get junky-looking, flowers get bleached out from the sun, and they have to make it look somewhat presentable. But why go and remove everything all at one time?”
Malone said she felt it was disrespectful, and she said she was especially upset to see other sentimental objects thrown out. Some people had personalized items, crosses or toys that were put in a trash pile.
“I think removing the flowers is one thing, but all the stuff that was personalized … they just threw them in a big pile like it meant nothing,” she said.
Robin Williams’ daughter, Sirena Warner, died as an infant and is buried at Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
She said she was so upset when she saw Facebook posts about what happened, she went straight to the site Sunday.
“There was nothing, and there were piles of stuff just piled over there,” she said. “We spent money to put flowers out here. It’s just really upsetting that they can just throw away people’s stuff.”