Brightly colored homes dot the northern side of the road along the 500 block of Sabine Street in Longview. The newest addition to the neighborhood is yellow with a blue door and, as of Tuesday, belongs to Angelica Davis.
“This has been such a great journey,” Davis, who became a homeowner through Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity, said at a dedication Tuesday night.
Her children, Ezyveon Sheppard, 14, Anasia Sheppard, 9, Angelina Davis, 7, and Elijah Davis, 6, happily roamed the freshly painted rooms and halls Tuesday.
“I love this place,” Anasia said.
Davis said she grew up in Longview and lived off of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for most of her life. She said the four-bedroom home is life-changing for her and her children.
“(The children) are excited,” she said. “They’re ready to get their stuff in their rooms and have their space.”
Davis said working with Habitat has changed her as a person.
“It’s made me stronger and wiser,” she said, joking that she now knows the importance of changing the air filter in her home every 30 days. “I feel like this is my second family.”
Her neighbor, Kris VanDright, who also owns a Habitat home, read the dedication blessing.
“It makes me comfortable knowing that I don’t live next door to a serial killer,” Davis said, laughing.
Habitat for Humanity has been working in the neighborhood with several families, creating a community of people who support and help each other.
Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity CEO LaJuan Gordon said most of the families know each other.
“The average Habitat homeowner actually works on two other homes before (getting a home),” Gordon said.
Gordon said she is thrilled to celebrate the hard work done by Davis and her family.
“This is just the beginning,” she said of the happy times the family will have in their home.
Habitat Board President Annice Germon presented Davis with the keys and mortgage.
“I can feel the love,” Germon said. “It’s amazing when God’s blessings show up.”
Habitat partners with families and residents to build affordable homes for those who otherwise cannot afford to buy one, according to the organization.
The Habitat Wednesday Crew, friends, neighbors as well as local groups volunteered to build the home. Gordon said there were more than 100 volunteers and 17 sponsors.
New Habitat homeowners must meet certain requirements, such as putting in a certain number of "sweat equity" hours.
Once a house has been built, the homeowner purchases it from Habitat at cost.
Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization serving Gregg, Harrison and Upshur counties. Habitat assists in the areas of homeownership, home repair and home maintenance in addition to operating a ReStore.