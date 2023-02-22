As a child, Odyssey "Honey" Jones was told by many people she would never be anything and was going to end up in jail. The product of a hard life, she was a bit of a troublemaker and soon started to believe she wouldn't amount to anything either.
Jones, 25, now owns multiple local businesses and has just started up her own television network.
The idea came to her on a night she was watching TV and saw someone who had made their own reality TV show and was airing on a big network, she said. Aside from her two businesses, East Texas DFW Area Cavitation Liposuction and Honey Headquarters Business Development, Jones had been wanting to try to something new in her career that would take her to the next level, she said.
"What I was doing wasn't getting me where I wanted to be in the time I wanted to be there," she said. "I really wanted to think outside of any scope I've ever thought. I saw the girl on TV and I said, 'I can really do this, I know nothing is impossible.' Six months later here I am."
Jones went on to negotiate a deal with a production company that wanted to set rules on what she could and couldn't do with her show, she said. According to her, the company didn't like the idea of doing something local which was a sticking point for Jones' show, she said.
She wanted her program to showcase the people of East Texas because she's always known there to be interesting people with fascinating personalities that deserve to have their stories told- they "just needed the spotlight."
She decided to cut ties with the production company and take a chance to produce the show on her own, she said. With her experience in graphic design, web design and business startup, she felt confident she could pull it off. Not only that, she wanted to have full reign and creative control on her projects, she said.
"I took a chance on me to do it myself," she said.
Honey Network is a streaming service where Jones plans to premiere three shows, one of which is already in production. She has offices in Longview and Tyler that she now works out of, she said.
The three shows include: Fame East Texas, a reality show with 12 castmates living together in a mansion; Honey After Dark, an artist spotlight show where local musicians are interviewed and perform songs; and Honey, Excuse Me, a late-night talk show where she hopes to invite all kinds of guests from the area and beyond, she said.
Filming for the first two episodes of Fame East Texas has already started and will continue through the end of the week. These episodes cover the cast auditions for the show and will air at 7 p.m. March 4 on the Honey Network streaming service. Following the air date, filming will continue with the rest of the season which will see cast members move into a mansion in Dallas where they will start living together. The second set of episodes is set to tentatively air March 25, she said.
Cast members for Fame East Texas come from as close as Longview and Tyler to as far as Dallas and Jacksonville, she said. She described the cast as being diverse and "multi-gendered, race friendly and gender friendly."
While filming for her other two shows hasn't started yet, Jones hopes to start work on them as soon filming wraps on Fame East Texas, she said. She eventually wants to grow the network to host numerous shows and said by this time next year she hopes to have 15 shows airing on Honey Network.
Jones is funding the entire endeavor herself and hasn't sought outside assistance for any part of the project, she said.
"This is all funds that I've gotten from my businesses. Every dime of this I have financed myself. I've just been working my butt off," she said.
When she was younger and still in school, Jones said she often got in trouble. Things didn't start turning around for her until she she met her photography teacher, Kevin Burns, at Longview High School. Burns saw something in her and helped Jones focus on new goals like journalism and photography. Without his help, she wouldn't be where she is today, she said.
"I would have never gone into the entrepreneurial world...I started all that through him," she said.
Jones was later selected for an internship at the East Texas Review Newspaper, where she said she learned more about the local media field.
Jones said she'd like to be an example for misled girls and give people hope that no matter where they come from, they can be anything.
"I used to have everything against me and now I'm working to make the odds in my favor- in my community's favor," she said.
As the network grows, Jones aims to build an entire production company in the area and hire locals to work for her. She wants to be able to provide resources and knowledge to help introduce people to the media field the way she was, she said.
Jones reflected on her past and where she grew up- in a home on Millie Street in South Longview. She recalled that that's "where it all started" and recognized the stark difference to where she is now.
"I never expected this," she said. "For me, this is a dream come true...Everybody told me I couldn't do it but I knew it could be done."
For more information visit honeynetwork.us