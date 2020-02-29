Editor’s note: This is the last in a four-part series profiling local bus drivers for National Love the Bus Month.
When teacher Terry Warr got her commercial driver’s license to drive a bus in 2004, she made it clear to her assistant principal at the time it was so she could help drive the cheerleaders.
She specifically told him, “I do not want to drive a route. I’ll drive field trips for you, but please don’t put me on a route,” she said.
Less than a month later, she was assigned a bus route. She’s been on it for Spring Hill ISD since.
Warr already was a special education teacher at the junior high school. She said she was working part time at the mall for extra money when she starting thinking about driving a bus.
“I’d have panic attacks because I thought, ‘Those are somebody’s kids, and I’m responsible for a whole bus of kids,’” Warr said. “So I put it to the back of my mind. And then, when I started driving the cheerleaders, I realized it’s not so hard driving a bus. It’s really no different than driving a Suburban. It’s just a little bit longer. And then I got the route, and I really enjoyed it.”
Despite liking driving the bus, Warr said she did have some embarrassing stops. She got the bus stuck one day after delivering the children home.
“I was driving a route for a driver that was sick. I get in the bus, and I have all these little kids, and I go. It’s a trailer park, and it’s one way out and one way in, so I let the kids off,” she said. “I thought, ‘Well, I can just back out.’ And it’s grass on each side of the road. ‘I’ll just back out and turn around.’”
Her plan proved to be unsuccessful, she said.
“Well, when I backed out, it had been raining. And I forget how heavy the bus is, and I’m stuck,” Warr said. “So I try to go forward, and I’m digging in. And I try to go backward, and I’m digging in, and I’m so embarrassed.”
To add to her humiliation, Warr said she soon garnered an audience.
“All the people that lived in the trailer park brought their lawn chairs and lined up, and they were just sitting there watching me. Or that’s what it felt like to me. I’m sure it wasn’t that bad,” she said. “I put some cardboard under the bus and that didn’t help.”
Eventually, Warr called for help to get her bus unstuck.
She said driving a bus also helped her learn more about children. She had an elementary student once who could not sit still and keep his hands to himself.
Warr said she decided to move the child to the seat behind her.
“And finally I just said, ‘Can you just sit still?’ And he goes, ‘No, ma’am, I can’t,’” she said. “You think everybody should be able to sit there and be still, and not everybody can. And these kids have been in their room all day-long learning, and they need to wiggle.”
She learned sometimes it is OK to move around and be a little loud, she said.
“Every kid’s different,” Warr said. “You learn that they’re not all the same. Some kids can sit still; some kids can’t.”
Aside from her route, Warr said she enjoys driving field trips and the high school band for football games.
“The band is amazing, because we pull up and get ready to load the kids, and they say, ‘Come on in. We’ve got food,’” she said. “And then we get back, and they clean the bus. I don’t have to do anything except drive.”
Though she has been driving for about 16 years, Warr said it does not feel nearly that long.
“Truthfully, when I sat down last night and tried to think of how long I’ve driven, I thought, ‘Oh, seven years,’ because it doesn’t feel like I’ve driven that long,” she said. “And it’s a job that I would keep doing even after I retire from education, because it’s fun. You do get to be with the kids. I would keep doing it. I would do it again. I’m glad I did it.”