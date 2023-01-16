Robert Bradley comes to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day March every year, and hasn't missed a single one, he said.

Bradley has numerous reasons for attending, he said. One is that his father was one of the first people to help others sign-up and register to vote in Gregg County, he said. Another reason is because his mother also has a strong presence in the community and many stories to tell at the age of 104, he said.

"When you've had family, ancestors, people you know that have taken time and sacrificed stuff all the years then you should wanna try to keep it going...it shouldn't die out," he said.

Bradley was one of numerous residents who attended the MLK March that started at Broughton Recreation Center and ended at Mt. Olive Baptist Church where a memorial service followed. The march and service rounded out a bevy of events in recognition of the national holiday coordinated by the city of Longview. This is the first year since 2009 the city is in charge of organizing MLK Day events.

