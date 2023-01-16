Robert Bradley comes to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day March every year, and hasn't missed a single one, he said.
Bradley has numerous reasons for attending, he said. One is that his father was one of the first people to help others sign-up and register to vote in Gregg County, he said. Another reason is because his mother also has a strong presence in the community and many stories to tell at the age of 104, he said.
"When you've had family, ancestors, people you know that have taken time and sacrificed stuff all the years then you should wanna try to keep it going...it shouldn't die out," he said.
Bradley was one of numerous residents who attended the MLK March that started at Broughton Recreation Center and ended at Mt. Olive Baptist Church where a memorial service followed. The march and service rounded out a bevy of events in recognition of the national holiday coordinated by the city of Longview. This is the first year since 2009 the
city is in charge of organizing MLK Day events.
Martin Luther King Day
Susan Moon arranges letters on a sign before the start of a Martin Luther King Day celebration Monday, January 16, 2023, at Mt. Olive Missionary Church. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Martin Luther King Day
Susan Moon, left and Carla Carpenter arrange letters on a sign before the start of a Martin Luther King Day celebration Monday, January 16, 2023, at Mt. Olive Missionary Church. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Martin Luther King Day
Marchers walk down MLK Bvd. on their way to Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church for a Martin Luther King Day celebration Monday, January 16, 2023. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Martin Luther King Day
Marchers walk down MLK Bvd. on their way to Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church for a Martin Luther King Day celebration Monday, January 16, 2023. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Martin Luther King Day
Marchers walk down MLK Bvd. on their way to Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church for a Martin Luther King Day celebration Monday, January 16, 2023. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Martin Luther King Day
Marchers walk down MLK Bvd. on their way to Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church for a Martin Luther King Day celebration Monday, January 16, 2023. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Martin Luther King Day
Marchers walk down MLK Bvd. on their way to Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church for a Martin Luther King Day celebration Monday, January 16, 2023. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Martin Luther King Day
Marchers walk down MLK Bvd. on their way to Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church for a Martin Luther King Day celebration Monday, January 16, 2023. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Martin Luther King Day
Marchers walk down MLK Bvd. on their way to Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church for a Martin Luther King Day celebration Monday, January 16, 2023. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Martin Luther King Day
Marchers walk down MLK Bvd. on their way to Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church for a Martin Luther King Day celebration Monday, January 16, 2023. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Martin Luther King Day
Marchers walk down MLK Bvd. on their way to Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church for a Martin Luther King Day celebration Monday, January 16, 2023. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Martin Luther King Day
Marchers walk down MLK Bvd. on their way to Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church for a Martin Luther King Day celebration Monday, January 16, 2023. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Martin Luther King Day
Marchers walk down MLK Bvd. on their way to Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church for a Martin Luther King Day celebration Monday, January 16, 2023. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Martin Luther King Day
Marchers walk down MLK Bvd. on their way to Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church for a Martin Luther King Day celebration Monday, January 16, 2023. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Martin Luther King Day
Marchers arrive at the Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church for a Martin Luther King Day celebration Monday, January 16, 2023. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Martin Luther King Day
Marchers arrive at the Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church for a Martin Luther King Day celebration Monday, January 16, 2023. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Martin Luther King Day
Guest visit before the start of a Martin Luther King Day celebration Monday, January 16, 2023, at Mt. Olive Missionary Church. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Martin Luther King Day
Rev. Terrance Brookins speaks during a Martin Luther King Day celebration Monday, January 16, 2023, at Mt. Olive Missionary Church. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Martin Luther King Day
Rev. Terrance Brookins speaks during a Martin Luther King Day celebration Monday, January 16, 2023, at Mt. Olive Missionary Church. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Martin Luther King Day
Rev. Jeff Borgwardt speaks during a Martin Luther King Day celebration Monday, January 16, 2023, at Mt. Olive Missionary Church. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Martin Luther King Day
Guests join in prayer during aMartin Luther King Day celebration Monday, January 16, 2023, at Mt. Olive Missionary Church. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Martin Luther King Day
Min. Elzie Williams speaks during a Martin Luther King Day celebration Monday, January 16, 2023, at Mt. Olive Missionary Church. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Martin Luther King Day
Rev. Lewis Thompson speaks during a Martin Luther King Day celebration Monday, January 16, 2023, at Mt. Olive Missionary Church. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Martin Luther King Day
Martin Luther King Day celebration Monday, January 16, 2023, at Mt. Olive Missionary Church. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Martin Luther King Day
Members of the St. Paul Voices of Praise choir perform during a Martin Luther King Day celebration Monday, January 16, 2023, at Mt. Olive Missionary Church. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Martin Luther King Day
Members of the St. Paul Voices of Praise choir perform during a Martin Luther King Day celebration Monday, January 16, 2023, at Mt. Olive Missionary Church. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Martin Luther King Day
Members of the St. Paul Voices of Praise choir perform during a Martin Luther King Day celebration Monday, January 16, 2023, at Mt. Olive Missionary Church. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Martin Luther King Day
Members of the St. Paul Voices of Praise choir perform during a Martin Luther King Day celebration Monday, January 16, 2023, at Mt. Olive Missionary Church. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Martin Luther King Day
Members of the St. Paul Voices of Praise choir perform during a Martin Luther King Day celebration Monday, January 16, 2023, at Mt. Olive Missionary Church. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Martin Luther King Day
Members of the St. Paul Voices of Praise choir perform during a Martin Luther King Day celebration Monday, January 16, 2023, at Mt. Olive Missionary Church. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Martin Luther King Day
Rev. J.D. Palmer speaks during a Martin Luther King Day celebration Monday, January 16, 2023, at Mt. Olive Missionary Church. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Martin Luther King Day
Rev. J.D. Palmer speaks during a Martin Luther King Day celebration Monday, January 16, 2023, at Mt. Olive Missionary Church. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Martin Luther King Day
Guest listen to a speaker during a Martin Luther King Day celebration Monday, January 16, 2023, at Mt. Olive Missionary Church. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Martin Luther King Day
Rev. Damien L. Reece, Sr. speaks during a Martin Luther King Day celebration Monday, January 16, 2023, at Mt. Olive Missionary Church. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Martin Luther King Day
Members of the St. Paul Voices of Praise Choir perform during a Martin Luther King Day celebration Monday, January 16, 2023, at Mt. Olive Missionary Church. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Martin Luther King Day
Members of the St. Paul Voices of Praise Choir perform during a Martin Luther King Day celebration Monday, January 16, 2023, at Mt. Olive Missionary Church. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Martin Luther King Day
Members of the St. Paul Voices of Praise Choir perform during a Martin Luther King Day celebration Monday, January 16, 2023, at Mt. Olive Missionary Church. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Martin Luther King Day
Pastor L.L. Jackson is the guest speaker during a Martin Luther King Day celebration Monday, January 16, 2023, at Mt. Olive Missionary Church. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Martin Luther King Day
Pastor L.L. Jackson is the guest speaker during a Martin Luther King Day celebration Monday, January 16, 2023, at Mt. Olive Missionary Church. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Martin Luther King Day
Pastor L.L. Jackson is the guest speaker during a Martin Luther King Day celebration Monday, January 16, 2023, at Mt. Olive Missionary Church. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Martin Luther King Day
Susan Moon arranges letters on a sign before the start of a Martin Luther King Day celebration Monday, January 16, 2023, at Mt. Olive Missionary Church. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
