Plans are taking shape for the Longview Museum of Fine Art’s new home, and its director said they involve turning a bank into a world-class art museum.
A 75-foot mosaic counter, a piece by artist Herbert Mears, lines a wall in the lobby. Nearby, The Great Lone Star, made by sculptor Richard Lippold, gleams as it hangs from the ceiling. They're a hint of what's to come in the museum's new home in the building that housed Longview National and Regions Bank at the corner of Methvin and Fredonia streets.
The process of moving includes renovating and restoring the history of the building, the purchase of which museum officials announced in February 2021.
"We bought the building, and then we hired architects and went through the contracting process," Executive Director Tiffany Jehorek said.
They've worked to come up with designs and plans that focus on preserving the building's history.
"How do you turn a bank into a world-class art museum?" Jehorek said.
Those plans for the building, which were designed by Longview architect B.W. Crain Jr., include restoring some features and repurposing others.
"The safety deposit box room is going to become our vault, but we're taking the fronts of all those safety deposit boxes off and making art installations with them, we're using them as donor plaques," Jehorek said.
Plans also include a display showing the history of the building and its renovation process. A "red lantern" kiosk located outside will be used to bring natural light into the basement. A 1930s round vault will be home to the museum's 3D art.
"I'm excited because there's nothing like this here in Longview," Jehorek said. "Frankly, there's nothing like that in a 200-mile radius of us."
In the new building, the first floor and basement will be renovated as the museum's main space. There, the first floor will showcase the main lobby; the basement will host spaces to meet and create.
The second floor's space is currently leased to local businesses. Jehorek previously said the former bank's basement level will house the ArtWorks Creative Learning Center, meeting spaces, auditorium, storage and artist studio spaces.
According to Jehorek, the museum is expected to open — tentatively — in 2024, and construction has begun .
"The building was constructed in the 1930s and 1960s when asbestos was used in much of the materials. We have just completed abatement, the process of removing asbestos, to make the facility safe for construction and occupancy," said Stacy Odom, LMFA's director of design and development.
According to Odom, they are currently working with structural engineers to test the building for two Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant lifts. They are also working with designers to match the newer, modern pieces with the building's historical features — like its teak paneling and terrazzo floor.
The museum is open at 215 E. Tyler St. in downtown Longview and will stay open while renovations take place at the new location. The museum was first established by the Junior League of Longview in 1958. Though it has moved locations over the years, it has been in downtown on Tyler Street since 1998. With a permanent collection of more than 700 pieces of art, LMFA displays its permanent collection in its main gallery and features traveling exhibits in its adjoining galleries.
Brad Tidwell is president of the museum's board and president and CEO of VeraBank next door to its current location. The bank moved into its home in the 10-story building about a decade ago, first as a tenant, but VeraBank has since purchased what is the tallest building in Longview. As the museum was considering a move, the bank agreed to buy its current space.
Tidwell said he is excited about the opportunity for the museum's new home and what it means for the museum and the city.
"Downtown Longview has really, I think, been on an upswing," he said. "The city and the county have invested a lot of money. Businesses are coming downtown and investing a lot of money and continuing momentum. It's a real boost for downtown."
The Longview Museum of Fine Arts is accepting donations for its project, and naming opportunities are available. For more information, visit lmfa.org. To follow the renovation progress, visit the museum on Instagram at @lmfa.