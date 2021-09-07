Two East Texas school districts have announced closures for the week because of illness.
Mount Enterprise ISD in Rusk County posted on Facebook Monday that because of “several covid positives that were reported today and with many students out sick, MEISD will be closing for the remainder of the week.”
Ore City Elementary also is closed.
The pair of districts are the latest to close because of illness. Gladewater, Leverett’s Chapel and Frankston ISDs were all closed this past week due to COVID-19’s impact.
“This decision was not made lightly but only with the safety and best interest of our students and staff. All extracurricular activities, practices, events and games are canceled for the week. We will resume classes on Monday, September 13,” Mount Enterprise officials said on Facebook.
No remote learning will take place, and the district said it had several days built into the calendar so the missed days will not have to be made up.
In Ore City, a Facebook post addressed to elementary school parents said the campus would be closed the rest of the week.
“We are praying that this closure will allow the staff and students of OCE time to rest and recover from illness so that we can come back strong and ready to resume classes on Monday, September 13,” the post said.
Lunch is available as a drive-thru at the middle school/high school cafeteria.
“We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause, but we feel this step is necessary at this time for the health of our staff and students.”