The words to "Amazing Grace" sang in unison filled the dining hall Wednesday of the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission's Women and Family Development Center in Longview.
The Thanksgiving meal provided by the center consisted of turkey, dressing, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls and pumpkin pie topped with whipped cream.
The center provides shelter for at-risk women and children along with physical, emotional and spiritual support. A second Thanksgiving meal also was held Wednesday at Hiway 80's Men’s Development Center.
The women chatted Thursday as they got up to get their plates and sat at tables together to eat.
Darri Smith has been at the center since September and said she was looking forward to "having peace" this holiday season.
"I was in an abusive marriage, and it wasn't safe for me, so I'm glad I got where I am," she said.
Smith said she was grateful not to have to cook for Thursday and said it's important to help one another and love one another, especially people in need.
"The shelter provides a roof, provides water, provides food, provides clean clothes, provides a safe place that we can lay our heads at night ... and I feel safe here," she said.
Jeanna Towns sat at a nearby table and said she been at the Hiway 80 center since August. Thanksgiving is her birthday, and since she doesn't have a vehicle to go see her two children, she said it likely will be a rough day.
"I'll probably just go walk in the woods like I usually do and spend time with nature and God, but I am blessed," Towns said.
She said she started staying at the center after living in her car following her departure from an unhealthy relationship. Since then, she's tried to stay focused and look forward.
"This place, people come and go. I get to be myself and people respect me as being me, and I’m very grateful, and I am closer to God ,and that’s the only relationship, other than my children and my father, that I want to have," Towns said.
Being able to join together with other women at the center for a Thanksgiving meal is something she doesn't take for granted.
"It's amazing — I'm not alone," Town said. "Each personality’s different. There are certain (women) that have certain laughter that, you know, just touches my heart."
As the women wrapped up their meals Thursday, volunteer and chaplain Angela McLeod led the women in songs. Before eating, she preached to attendees and told them the importance of focusing on what you have and not on what you don't have.
McLeod asked if everyone knew "Amazing Grace," which received cheers from the women. As they began singing, some women started to cry, while others held their hands in the air or near their hearts.
McLeod said it was nice for the women to be able to come together because so many people don't have homes to go to or are away from their families on the holiday.
"When you’re by yourself, you get to thinking about a lot of different things, but when you’re around different people ... it just makes you feel like you’re more with family and friends," she said. "And when you have somebody, it makes you feel like you’re not going through stuff by yourself."
McLeod leads Bible studies Wednesday night at the center and said she always looks forward to volunteering because she used to be homeless.
"God had brought me from homelessness, and so he’s brought me back to help other people," she said.