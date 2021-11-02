A Longview woman who was described by her lawyer as being “in a much better state” was sentenced to probation Tuesday for threatening a relative with a knife this past year.
Falondria Marquis Oliver, 31, was indicted by a Gregg County grand jury in July 2020 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Oliver attended her hearing Tuesday afternoon to plead guilty via Zoom as two of her family members sat in 188th District Judge Scott Novy’s courtroom.
In a plea agreement, Oliver was granted deferred adjudication and 10 years probation for the offense. Her sentence includes a requirement to take anger intervention and other classes. If she violates the conditions of her probation, Oliver could face up to 20 years in prison.
“I wish you luck,” Novy said.
Family members, one of whom was the victim in the assault, told Novy they agreed with the sentence. They said Oliver will be staying with family upon her release from jail.
“She has great family support,” Novy said.
According to the indictment, Oliver threatened the other woman with “imminent bodily injury” by threatening to “cut and stab” the woman while holding a knife on May 18, 2020.
“She is in a much better state than she was,” Oliver’s attorney Jonathan Hyatt said during the hearing.
In August 2020, Hyatt requested a competency exam for Oliver citing her confusion with the criminal justice system and references to personal communication with God.
“At one point, she referenced herself as being chosen by God for purposes that are not understood by others,” the request said.
Oliver was deemed incompetent to stand trial on Aug. 29, 2020, after the evaluation.
The report called Oliver “an unreliable historian” because she was unable to tell her age and could not identify her mother.
“I don’t know, probably aliens,” Oliver said in the report. “They took me somewhere and made me forget.”
Following the assessment, Novy ordered Oliver admitted to North Texas State Hospital in Vernon.
Oliver was evaluated again June 10 and deemed competent to stand trial. A report said she “demonstrated significant improvements,” and she was booked back into Gregg County Jail.
Following Tuesday’s hearing, Oliver was released to family.