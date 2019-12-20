When one of Mable King’s students scored a 13 on his common assessment, she knew he could do better.
The Bramlette STEAM Academy teacher met with him and asked what he will do to improve. He told her he would listen more.
His next common assessment grade jumped to a 50.
King’s ability to foster growth in students is what got her a $13,000 incentive payment from Longview ISD.
The district’s incentive program, Longview Incentive for Teachers, rewards teachers who work with low socioeconomic students in core areas such as English, science, math and history for improving performance in the classroom.
The Longview ISD school board approved a budget amendment Monday for $2.4 million for LIFT bonuses. Superintendent James Wilcox in August had announced plans for the bonuses in December.
Bramlette received six distinctions on the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness test, Principal Nikita Mumphrey said. Staff members on the campus will each get $500 per distinction, totaling $3,000.
The growth that students in King’s class showed allowed her to get an extra $10,140 payment, Mumphrey said. The payments are determined based on the spring 2019 STAAR scores.
King taught fourth grade in the 2018-19 school year. She is now teaching third grade.
Mumphrey said King’s passion, along with several other qualities, make her an exceptional educator.
“She loves the children, and she works diligently to build relationships with them,” Mumphrey said. “She does interest inventories to learn what the students’ desires are, what their strengths and weaknesses are in reading, math, science, writing, social studies. She uses that information to make data-driven decisions.”
King was not always confident in her students’ performance, though, she said.
When she started working at Bramlette about six years ago, she said Mumphrey put her out of her comfort zone.
“I am old school,” King said.
Making the switch from teaching the entire class the same way to breaking the students up in groups based on their learning style and ability was difficult for King, she said.
“And then I see the success,” she said. “All that was new to me, and I didn’t swallow it well. Now, I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
Mumphrey said when King sees a student with a chance to improve, she does not see a chance at a LIFT check.
“She believes that they can. She sees the best in every single student in the classroom,” Mumphrey said. “She encourages them, and she works with them to make sure that they get it, and that’s what every student needs, is a teacher that cares and has their best interests at heart.”
King said she does not strive to do a good job as a teacher for the money, but the LIFT payment still will have a wonderful impact on her.
Her four grandchildren will have a great Christmas, she said.
“When I look at that do you know what I see? I see those 24 kids that I mastered,” King said. “So I look at this, because I swear when STAAR scores came I thought, ‘oh God I don’t want to see them.’ I see those 24 kids that I thought I could not do what I did and I did and I don’t think I’ll ever live that down. I went home and cried that day.”