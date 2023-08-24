Foreign trade and energy. Concerns about China. An "attack" on independent contractors and noncompete agreements, religious freedom and improved weather radar for rural communities.
U.S. Rep. Nathanial Moran, R-Tyler, highlighted his efforts during his first term Wednesday during the Longview Chamber of Commerce's Congressional Luncheon at Infinity Event Center. He described how he is working to address national issues and ones of specific interest to Texas' 1st Congressional District based on input he receives from its residents.
"Kelly's done a great job of connecting with me in Washington, D.C., when issues come up," he said, gesturing toward Kelly Hall, the chamber's president and CEO.
Moran said he's happy to advocate for his district, with a big part of that consisting of advocating for East Texas during congressional hearings on various topics.
He said Federal Trade Commission Chairwoman Chairwoman Lina Khan is leading an assault on independent contractor relationships and noncompete agreements, as well as the franchise business model.
"They want to force everybody into an employer-employee relationships," Moran said. "It doesn't work too well in some industries."
Hes's also been supporting a proposal to provide expanded funding for skills based training through workforce centers.
U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzalez, another Republican Texas congressman, has filed a bill that expands immigration reform by extending the length of certain types of visas from one year to three years and makes it easier for people to renew their visas. It does not expand the number of visas, but Moran said it will help the agriculture industry and unskilled workers.
"We like it. It's an immigration reform bill," he said.
During Moran's stop in Longview, he visited Lois Morgan Drugs No. 4 to talk with owner Shawn Sams, where he offered his support in Congress to address what he said are pharmacy benefit managers who are driving up prices and steering people away from locally owned pharmacies.
"We need to do something about those pharmacy benefit managers," he said.
He also talked about solar panels shipped from Southeast Asia to the United States that are made with materials from China.
But he said the Chinese Community party uses slave labor from a Muslim sect to produce those raw materials before the solar panels are manufactured and go to the United States.
"I think that's ridiculous, and I think we ought to stop that," Moran said. "I'm a big believer in religious liberties."
Moran said he went on a trip to Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand and Korea to talk to them with other members of Congregation about trade and other issues.
He worried about what could happen if China tries to take over Thailand, as China, Brazil and Russia are trying to "dominate and control" the United States.
"They are trying to dominate and control the United States," he said. "There is only one way to push back against that, and that is with strength, and we haven't shown that in the past couple of years."
If China were to take over Taiwan, that would affect the United States in "so many different areas," including that the United State would lose a "steady stream" of chips used in electronics, Moran said.