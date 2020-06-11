As schools begin planning how “the new normal” will look in fall because of COVID-19, the Texas Education Agency lifted a weight off administrators’ shoulders by providing personal protective equipment to all schools.
According to TEA’s website, the PPE was secured in collaboration with the Governor’s Strike Force and the Texas Department of Emergency Management to help schools with reopening for the 2020-21 school year.
“I think it’s ingenious,” Spring Hill ISD Superintendent Wayne Guidry said. “This is the way our nation should have responded to this.”
He said the supplies will be overall cheaper because only one agency is buying them and schools will not be in competition to find the best prices.
The agency has ordered 50 million disposable masks for students and staff; 10 million gloves for staff; 40,000 no-contact thermometers for students and staff; and 500,000 gallons of hand sanitizer for students and staff.
Tentatively, TEA could purchase another 12.5 million masks, along with face shields and desk dividers.
According to TEA, private schools also will get PPE, but the allotments still are being determined.
What local schools should receive in PPE from TEA
|District
|Total masks Total gloves
|Total hand sanitizer
|(gallons)
|ET Charter Schools
|1,304
|496
|1
|Gladewater ISD
|17,072
|9,269
|14
|Kilgore ISD
|36,664
|16,120
|30
|Longview ISD
|77,464
|34,348
|63
|Pine Tree ISD
|41,448
|19,065
|34
|Sabine ISD
|13,640
|5,518
|11
|Spring Hill ISD
|18,608
|7,812
|15
|White Oak ISD
|13,616
|6,231
|11
|Marshall ISD
|48,368
|22,010
|39
|Waskom ISD
|7,960
|4,402
|6
|Hallsville ISD
|96,944
|20,336
|79
|Harleton ISD
|6,744
|3,875
|5
|Elysian Fields ISD
|8,336
|4,464
|6
|Beckville ISD
|6,320
|3,255
|5
|Carthage ISD
|24,112
|9,672
|19
|Henderson ISD
|30,976
|14,074
|25
|Leverett’s Chapel ISD
|2,280
|1,488
|1
|Mount Enterprise ISD
|3,920
|2,015
|3
|Overton ISD
|4,736
|2,728
|3
|Tatum ISD
|13,608
|6,231
|11
|UT Tyler Academy
|7,328
|2,232
|6
|Gilmer ISD
|23,624.00
|11,408.0
|19
|Ore City ISD
|9,056.00
|4,836.0
|7
|Union Hill ISD
|3,216.00
|2,201.0
|2
|New Diana ISD
|10,864.00
|4,650.0
|8
|Union Grove ISD
|6,928.00
|3,441.0
|5
Districts’ PPE is based on 2019-20 student and on-campus staff counts and were allotted on a per-pupil, district basis, according to TEA.
Longview ISD will receive 77,464 disposable masks, 34,348 gloves, 63 thermometers and 797 gallons of hand sanitizer.
Spring Hill ISD is expecting 18,608 disposable masks, 7,812 gloves, 15 thermometers and 191 gallons of hand sanitizer.
Schools should received the supplies in mid-July or early August.
Pine Tree ISD Superintendent Steve Clugston said the PPE will be a big help to the district, which already bought some materials.
He said with the district’s purchase and what TEA is providing, it should be able to make it without buying any more.
Pine Tree ISD is getting 41,448 disposable masks, 19,065 gloves, 34 thermometers and 426 gallons of hand sanitizer.
“I don’t know if it’s all that we need, but I would say it’s a big help,” Clugston said. “It saves us money in end. I think my first order was about $50,000 in hand sanitizer.”
He said the district still is not sure what the guidelines for masks will be in the fall, but it is looking into purchasing at least one reusable mask per student.
“We don’t know how often we’ll need a mask, but you’re trying to prepare for anything,” Clugston said. “We’ve gotta be prepared for whatever those recommendations are.”
Gladewater ISD Superintendent Sedric Clark said the district was in the discussions for purchases but has not made any.
“At first glance, it seems it’s going to be a good place for us to start,” he said. “But I believe we’ll have to make purchases as the year goes on.”
Gladewater ISD should receive 17,072 disposable masks, 9,269 gloves, 14 thermometers and 175 gallons of hand sanitizer.
Clark, along with other superintendents, said he is appreciative of the move by TEA.
Guidry said the money was well spent.
“I don’t know if any other commissioner would have taken the steps to use grant money to help districts in this matter,” Guidry said. “I think it exemplifies the type of leadership Mike Morath has taken for schools in this crisis.”