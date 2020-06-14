Black leaders in Longview say George Floyd’s death “unmasked” many issues that black Americans, including those living here, face every day.
They pointed to inadequate job and educational opportunities in the black community, a lack of white community leaders stepping up to the plate and a division that keeps the city from truly being “One Longview” as examples of the systemic racism they say exists here.
However, many of those same leaders said they have been inspired in recent weeks to see people of different races coming together in Longview to peacefully protest the wrongdoings that have existed for centuries. They say that gives them hope that one day, they will see a more united community.
“I’m inspired when I see people of all races, young and old, coming together for a common cause. The death of George Floyd unmasked everything that we as black Americans have been dealing with for hundreds of years. I, myself, have experienced racism and discrimination simply because of the skin that I’m in,” said Nona Snoddy, one of two black City Council members. “Locally, I think people are ready to mobilize and be part of a common change. Together we can do that.”
Floyd, peaceful protests
Video from the May incident showed Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin with his knee pressed on Floyd’s neck for almost 9 minutes. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder. Three other officers who didn’t appear to intervene were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.
Leaders said Floyd’s death has sparked attention to the way police treat black Americans.
“There has been a great awakening throughout our country to hold people that have power accountable to the people at home who they’re supposed to be serving,” said the Rev. LaDarian Brown, a Longview police officer who also serves as pastor of Parkview Baptist Church and is president of the Longview Area Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance.
Brown attended a May 29 prayer rally at the Gregg County Courthouse, as well as peaceful protests and a vigil in Floyd’s memory in Longview.
“It’s been very encouraging as a black American to see white Americans, Hispanic Americans, Indian Americans be out at a protest and they’re all saying the same thing — that black lives matter,” Brown said. “I haven’t seen people saying ‘all lives matter’ like they have done in the past. I think maybe people are realizing there is a certain level of prejudice that has been portrayed toward black people, and now we have multiple races coming together, multiple races speaking out against it. I think that speaks to the heart of our community.”
Issues that still exist
While local black leaders say they have been encouraged by people coming together, there are community issues that need to be addressed.
“In Longview, (white people) don’t put a knee to our neck, but we are killed every day,” said longtime Longview ISD board member Troy Simmons. The white community “kills us every day when you parade us into the Gregg County Courthouse for justice and we have to walk into the shadow of the Confederate Heroes statue that shadows that walkway.
“You strangle us to death at banking institutions by not allowing us to have financial support for our businesses. You choke us to death by keeping us out of jobs that offer stability and security to our families. … You strangle us and choke us to death by over-appraising the value of our property. You under-value homes in neighborhoods like Huntington Park, but over-value homes in South Longview so that our homes will never sell. And every single time we overcome one obstacle, you find another to put in our way.”
There are two online petitions that seek the removal of the Confederate monument from the Gregg County Courthouse lawn. Ted Beard, also a Longview ISD trustee, said he also would like to see the statue addressed.
“There are some things that can be done locally such as addressing the statues that we have that pay tribute to individuals who stood for the oppression of a certain race of people — which I believe has carried over from generation to generation,” Beard said.
While no Longview schools are named after Confederates, Beard referenced neighboring school districts that do have schools named after them.
“There are nearby schools named after Confederate soldiers who signified the oppression of a certain group, race and class of individuals,” he said. “Changing the names of those schools would be a step.”
Beard said there are many small things that could change in society that would signify progress to those in the black community.
“But, if we continue to have what I will call ‘the unenforced standard,’ then that unenforced standard becomes the standard,” Beard said.
While Snoddy didn’t reference specifics, she said there is systemic racism in Longview that the black community encounters daily.
“When you see a police car behind you, there is a certain alert that comes up,” she said. “There has been a focus on men having conversations with their boys about how to respond when a police officer pulls them over, but I am a mother of two black girls, and I give them that same talk.”
Police relationships
Nearly every black leader interviewed this past week praised the Longview Police Department and Chief Mike Bishop for the work they have done to improve relationships with the community as a whole and within the black community, specifically. But all said there is still room for improving those relationships.
“In Longview, I feel like we are able to have something that a lot of communities don’t have in that if I have an issue, I know I can pick up the phone and call Chief Bishop or the mayor or the sheriff,” said the Rev. Lamar Jones, pastor of Galilee Baptist Church and executive director of the Longview Clergy Coalition. “We have great relationships, and part of solving problems is having relationships. We don’t always agree on everything, but we know each other and we can have a dialogue and that helps solve problems.”
Jones said his perspective is based upon the fact that he is involved in the community. He recognizes that a lot of people, including those in the black community, are not as involved as he is and do not have the relationships that he has.
“Maybe we need to get more involved,” he said. “When I get pulled over by a policeman, I’m not scared because my only frame of reference is my previous experiences with police. My experiences have been positive, but I know that other people — even in Longview — have not had positive experiences.
“But we can’t judge the whole group by one or two people. I work in education. In education, we have people that do right and we have people that do wrong. I’m also a minister. As a minister, you have people that do right and people that do wrong. Really and truly, I think that Longview is a good place.”
When Floyd died, Longview Councilman Wray Wade, the other black member of the council, said he reached out to Bishop to discuss ways to improve Bishop’s department.
“What we’ve all learned from the George Floyd situation is the way police interact with their subject. There are ways that police are able to handle situations, and they should be able to de-escalate issues instead of escalating them,” Wade said. “This was a situation where something could have been de-escalated, and instead it escalated into a man losing his life.”
Wade said he looks forward to initiatives that are launching in the police department, and he plans to continue the dialogue about how to improve.
This past week, Bishop announced a new policy that would require officers to intervene if they witness a situation similar to what happened with Floyd.
Snoddy said she has observed officers of various races in neighborhoods playing basketball on the street with black youth.
“That is what I want to continue to see. When we have those types of relationships with police, then in the future when young black people see a police officer, they won’t always feel it is going to be a negative experience,” she said.
Brown acknowledged that many people believe the Longview Police Department should hire more black officers.
“But as an officer myself, I also know the hiring process, and I know that we don’t have a lot of African Americans applying,” he said. “If people want the department to reflect the community it’s serving, that isn’t just on the police department. If you want to see more black people on the force, if you want to see more bilingual people on the force, then people need to apply.”
From his perspective, Brown said, the hiring process is equal. The person in charge of recruiting for Longview police is a black officer, he said.
“Chief Bishop has done an excellent job in trying to equalize the department, but we don’t have minorities applying,” he said. “That’s because there is a level of distrust between my culture and the police. That takes time to overcome. It’s not an overnight fix. It might not be a fix that takes place in this administration. … But are we doing better.”
Cultural mindset
Brown said he believes the community has made a “gigantic shift” in terms of race relations.
“The race relations I have are not the same as my mother had, and they’re not the same as my grandmother had,” he said.
That’s because the community ideology is changing, he said.
“You know, it’s hard to teach an old dog new tricks. If someone grew up thinking and being taught that black people are less, then when they get older, that is what they will teach their kids and their grandchildren. That’s all they know, so that’s what they teach,” Brown said. “As parents, our job is to teach our children that we’re all the same — we’re all human beings. Charity starts at home. If I don’t teach equality at home, I can’t expect my child to go outside and practice it.”
To continue changing the mindset, it’s going to take communication and participation from everyone, leaders said.
“How many white community leaders spoke at the prayer rally or at the vigil? I’m not saying they weren’t there, but I didn’t see the county judge there. I didn’t see the mayor there. I didn’t see the commissioners there,” Simmons said. “And none of the pastors of the large Anglo churches in Gregg County came to the podium to speak and offer a solution to the injustice.
“If Longview is going to change, it cannot be changed by black people meeting and praying alone. White people have to step up to the plate and admit to what is happening in our community and in every community across the country, and then we all have to do something about it.”
Jones said he wants to see more open dialogue in the community, and he challenges anyone to step and start the conversation. He’s happy to take part.
“When I say dialogue, I mean I want to see real dialogue. I want people to be honest, not politically correct,” Jones said. “We’ve got to be honest in our dialogue. We push the idea of ‘One Longview,’ but the reality is that there is a divide in our community, and it has to be addressed. When we say, ‘One Longview,’ people say there’s no such thing. We’ve got to have a real conversation about it. If we never address it, then we are never going to fix it. If we never address it, we can never truly be One Longview.”