KILGORE — Downtown Kilgore got back on track Saturday with an event that drew older people out of nostalgia and children for fun: the city's first Tractor and Truck Show.
The show was one of the first major events in the Longview area to welcome crowds since the coronavirus pandemic started to force cancellations in March.
Hundreds of people flocked to downtown streets to look at the 49 tractors and about 20 classic and antique cars, watch a tractor parade, go on hayrides and listen to live music.
Doyle Gandy of Tyler said he came with 15 family members and hauled four tractors. A member of the Lone Star Tractor Club of Whitehouse, he said he has restored tractors since 1996 and owns a 1952 John Deere Model B and a 1940 Farmall Model H.
"Most of us grew up owning those tractors, farming with them," Gandy said as he sat with family members under a canopy on Kilgore Street. "We like to bring them back for show."
Gandy, who is retired, said he has taken the tractors several times a year to shows as far away as Central Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma.
Restoring the tractors can take as long as four years, and the challenge is finding parts as well as the cost, he said.
"It's a labor of love," Gandy said.
Taking care of old tractors requires mechanical skills and dedication, said David Horne of Lake Cherokee who was born in Kilgore and grew up on a family family in Henderson.
Horne, 73, said tractors were part of his life as a youth.
"When I was a little kid, I could drive it on the farm, but I had to stand up to reach the pedals," Horne said.
Harry Hamilton, president of the East Texas Tractor & Engine Club in Henderson, said a goal of the event was to help preserve the heritage of family farms. He said the club has about 100 members ranging in age from 12 to 90.
"I like riding in tractors," said Gage Bassinger, 9, of Kilgore. He walked around with his mother, Ashley, sister Brettlyn, 4, and brother, Lyle, 8.
At twice Gage's age, Shelby Nichols of Arp cut short an interview to hop onto a tractor to enter the parade.
A member of the East Texas Antique Tractor & Engine Club, Nichols said her family brought five tractors to the event. The tractors are stored at her grandfather's home in New London.
Nichols said she has played around tractors since age 10 and restored three of the five tractors taken to Saturday's show.
"They are just unique," Nichols said, referring to old tractors. "We pick out the most unique tractors and ones you don't see."
The tractors were lined mostly on Kilgore Street while classic and antique cars were parked mainly on East Main and Rusk streets.
Curtis Starling of Longview said he recently bought a 1964 Chevrolet Impala, owns a 1962 Impala and has restored cars since 1996.
"I enjoy old cars — restoring them, bringing them back to life," he said.
Classic cars also appealed to Marshall resident Aaron Newman, who came with friend Troy Jordan of Lakeport.
"I like the old vehicles," Newman said. "They are built a lot better. They don't make them like they used to."
The tractor show likely will return next year, according to Fred Gebhardt, who serves on the Kilgore Main Street board and owns Kilgore Mercantile & Music. He expressed thanks to city officials for sponsoring the show and to tractor owners for their attendance.
"We have been asked over and over again to make the event an annual event," he said.