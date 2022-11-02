The inaugural Longview Great Pumpkin Roll aims to answer the question: How far can a pumpkin roll from the top of the “long view” hill in downtown?
The event hosted by Visit Longview and Longview Main Street is set 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the top of Center Street at approximately 420 N. Center St.
Participants will roll pumpkins from the spot where surveyors, in 1870, said "that's a long view" as they stood on a rock hill with O.H. Methvin — the "Father of Longview" — according to the city.
Participants will roll pumpkins down the hill to compete for prizes. The longest roll will receive $500, and other small prizes also will be awarded.
There is a charge of $2 per roll, but pumpkins are not included. Participants may bring their own pumpkin or purchase a pumpkin at the event while supplies last.
Proceeds benefit the downtown nonprofit organization One Hundred Acres of Heritage.
Other activities planned for the event include a maze, firetruck ladder rides from 3 to 5 p.m., yard games, community booths and vendors.
The Lab on Center Street also will host an open house during the event.
The Longview Great Pumpkin Roll is being held in conjunction with two other Saturday downtown events.
Ollie’s Skate Shop Downtown Take Over will feature a downhill skating competition from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. on Center Street followed by a street skating competition 1 to 5 p.m. in front of the business at 105 W. Tyler St. Registration for the skating competition begins at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Also, the monthly Downtown Longview Cruise Night car show is set 4 to 7 p.m. on Methvin Street. This month’s cruise night has a “Hot Rods and Hot Dogs” theme as a dog-friendly event with pet adoptions available from Regard4Life. Participation and attendance at the cruise night are free.
Vendor and volunteer opportunities are available.
Find information at VisitLongviewTexas.com/Pumpkin or contact Visit Longview at (903) 753-3281.