A forecast that calls for more rain has forced the cancellation of the spring Downtown Live opener, which was scheduled for 5 p.m. at Heritage Plaza in Longview.
Downtown Live is a free concert series scheduled every Friday through May 26 with an exception for Cinco de Mayo, which will feature a special concert at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center.
Downtown Live is hosted by the Downtown Longview Main Street Board, which uses the event to raise funds that are reinvested into Longview’s downtown.
The spring lineup is:
April 14: Teazur;
April 21: Matt Coats;
April 28: Low D;
May 12: Lee Mathis & the Brutally Handsome;
May 19: Covie;
and May 26: Mason Dawson.