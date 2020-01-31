Two weeks into campaign filing season for area cities, few filings have actually taken place, according to municipal clerks.
The filing period ends Feb. 14 for city elections that will take place May 2.
In Longview, District 3 Councilman Wray Wade and District 4 Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara each filed for reelection in the first two days of the filing period.
No one has filed to challenge them.
Lakeport and Tatum have the same story, as all three incumbents in both cities have yet to be challenged in 2020.
Tatum Mayor Clay Lassen, Place 1 Alderman Jack York and Place 2 Alderman Jeff Keller have each filed for reelection.
So have Lakeport aldermen Donald Keith Mitchell in Place 1, Ardis Wright in Place 4 and Charles Newhouse in Place 5.
In Gilmer, retiree Jerry Harold Webb, 68, has filed to run for that city council's Place 1 seat currently held by William Hornsby.
As of Friday, Hornsby hasn't filed for reelection, and neither have Place 4 Councilman Teathel Hollis nor At-Large Councilman Michael Chevalier, according to Gilmer municipal staff.
No one has filed for two expiring terms on the Clarksville City City Council. Place 4 Alderman Ronnie Allen and Place 5 Alderman Lisa Mitchell hold those posts now.