District court judges credit the embrace of virtual hearings for the small backlog of Gregg County cases and hearings.
“There are a lot of efficiencies that we learned through the pandemic," 124th District Court Judge Alfonso Charles said about the use of Zoom.
Charles and 188th District Court Judge Scott Novy estimate that between the two of them, they were able to move more than 1,000 cases during the pandemic through virtual proceedings.
Novy said he was on Zoom all the time through the shutdown.
“I had 17 Zoom hearings in one day,” Novy said, emphasizing how much work could be done with virtual hearings.
When the Texas Supreme Court shut down the courts due to the pandemic in March 2020, Charles had 1,245 total pending cases for his court. Of those, 932 were criminal.
Charles said that was a 40% increase in caseload than the 124th had as of Jan 1, 2019. The judge credited that increase to more cases filed by the District Attorney's Office.
By April 2021, when Texas courts were allowed to start opening up more, Charles had about 1,600 cases, which was almost a 29% increase from the beginning of the pandemic.
He added that the 124th District Court moved 527 cases during the pandemic.
“So easily between both of us, we moved over 1,000 cases,” Novy said. He added that the numbers for his 188th District Court were very similar to Charles' caseload.
Charles said Gregg County courts have "pretty well kept up" and are moving a case for each new one filed.
'Pain in the rear'
Judge Tim Womack of the 307th District Court isn't the biggest fan of virtual proceedings but said he does see the value in them.
“I mean that’s pretty much the only way we were able to survive,” he said of implementing Zoom during the early months of the pandemic. “Being able to have Zoom as a tool was a great asset under the conditions we found ourselves in.”
Womack’s court mostly handles divorces, Child Protective Services cases and cases involving child support. He said his court has avoided a backlog and constantly moved cases through by using virtual proceedings.
“It didn't hit my court as hard as the criminal courts, mostly because my court does not rely on juries,” Womack said, adding that he hasn't had a jury trial in the 307th in about five years.
Charles and Novy said the 124th and 188th aren't expecting a murder trial until 2022.
Novy said he was recently able to try an aggravated robbery case for an incident that took place about two years ago — a fairly quick turnaround for a high-level felony, he said.
Novy said virtual hearings allow a defendant to stay in the jail if already there and allow for all parties involved to avoid close contact with others.
Inmates were not coming and going from the jail for hearings, he said.
“We’ve continued to use it for our regular plea agreements and bond settings because it’s safer than having to bring inmates across the street or down. It’s safer for the jail staff,” Charles said.
Though the North Jail is a block away from the courthouse, it can be a challenge to get inmates there for a hearing, Novy said.
“It’s a pain in the rear to get somebody from our North Jail over here,” he said. “You got to load them up, which means you have to have so many deputies, and then they to get over here.”
Gregg County received state funding from for a more secure, upgraded form of Zoom.
'It's not perfect'
“That’s not saying we don’t have a lot of cases awaiting trial,” Charles said. “We have several murder cases, we have some sex assault (cases). We’re both trying aggravated robbery cases that have been in jail for over a year.”
Charles agreed that the way to keep the court system moving and avoid another backlog would be to have visiting judges assist with Gregg County cases and continue with Zoom hearings as needed.
In February, the state surpassed 1 million virtual hearings since the pandemic began, according to the Office of Court Administration. The state provided paid Zoom accounts to judges across the state.
While Gregg County judges believe they have managed the caseload, other counties across the state have struggled. According to a May article from Bloomberg Law, the backlog in state courts as a whole could last for five years.
“Some jurisdictions didn’t promote Zoom and didn’t really push it,” Novy said. “Judge Charles is our presiding judge, and he’s kind of on the cusp of technology. He kind of leads the way.”
Charles and Novy believe that the use of virtual hearings will have a big impact on the justice system, though likely not when it comes to trials. For day-to-day hearings, however, it’s a useful tool.
“You know, those attorneys that are in Austin or Dallas or Houston, they don't want to drive up here for a 20-minute hearing,” Novy said.
He said hearings to ask for a continuance are a prime example of why virtual hearings are helpful. An attorney could have to drive five hours just to ask for a hearing to be moved to another date.
“It saves clients loads of money” and time, Charles said.
Virtual hearings are not without pitfalls. People start talking over each other, technical difficulties occur and there are delays between video and speech.
“It’s not perfect,” Charles said. “About every other time you’re going to have either somebody who forgets to unmute themselves or you have connection issues, but it still works very well.”
The judges were pleased with how many residents stepped up when counties were allowed to select juries again.
“A lot of other counties were struggling to get enough jurors for trials, and we had a good turnout,” Charles said. “What was great was that it was great representation of the county. Many people were concerned that you're going to lose those vulnerable populations, those over 65, minority populations. Our turnout was, in some ways, I think more reflective of what Gregg County is than even before. I mean we had some really, really good turnouts, and there was no issue with the makeup of the panels whatsoever.”
The county also was successful with pulling grand jury panels to continue with indictments.