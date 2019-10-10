From staff reports
Surf’s up at one indoor pool in Longview. Well, sort of.
The Institute of Healthy Living of Christus Good Shepherd now offers a new exercise dubbed Aqua Stand Up, in which participants work out by standing on paddleboards in the indoor lap pool.
The program features six boards tethered to ropes in one lane of the pool that is up to 6 feet deep, said Nancy Parks, fitness supervisor at the institute. Participants stand on mats on no-skid boards, as if they were using surfboards.
“We are always looking for new and interesting ways for people to do a workout,” Parks said. “And we have a beautiful aquatics facility and a lap pool. We knew we had some space.”
The institute offered free debut uses of the Aqua Stand Up on Thursday and will do so again at 11, 11:15 and 11:30 a.m. Saturday and 6:30, 6:45 and 7 p.m. Monday at 3133 Good Shepherd Way, off Hawkins Parkway.
Participants benefit by engaging their core muscles in a balance workout on nonlevel and uneven surfaces, Parks said.
“It’s just that you’ve got a flipboard in water, and so any time your weight shifts, the board shifts,” she said.
The institute will offer two formats for classes that will meet in separate sessions: resistance and yoga. Resistance will be for improving strength, and yoga will be for flexibility and breathing.
Parks said the institute, which has about 9,300 members, is offering Aqua Stand Up to its members for an additional fee. The 45-minute classes are limited to six people.
Nonmembers may try it out for a guest fee, Parks said. Classes will be more widely available to nonmembers after the first of the new year.
For information and to reserve a free session, contact Parks at (903) 323-6562 or nancy.parks@christushealth.org or Sarah Fox at (903) 323-6521 or sarah.fox@christus.health.org.