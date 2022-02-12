The Texas Department of Transportation has announced changes to the intersection layout of FM 2206 and Loop 281 in Longview because of construction to FM 2206.
All legs of the intersection have been combined into a single, temporary two-way access for the intersection, according to TxDOT.
The access has been relocated about 300 feet west of its original location. Detour signs, barricades and channelizing devices have been put in place to help guide motorists through the new configuration, which will last through the remainder of the construction project.