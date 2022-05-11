Interstate 20 will be closed again overnight tonight between Longview and Hallsville for construction work.
The closure is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday, according to Heather Deaton, spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Transportation’s Atlanta District. The same section of I-20 was closed overnight Tuesday to Wednesday for work on the Lansing Switch Road overpass.
Eastbound traffic will be detoured at Loop 281 to FM 968, Deaton said. Westbound traffic will be detoured at FM 450 to U.S. 80.
“Motorists are encouraged allow extra time for travel if they plan to be in this area tonight,” she said.