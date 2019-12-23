UPDATE: Investigators have determined that the fire at Uncle Joe's Pizza and Pasta on Sunday was in the attic above the kitchen.
According to a statement issued this afternoon by Longview Fire Department, fire crews arrived at the scene to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the roof of the restaurant.
Firefighters tried to take an offensive fire attack but had to transition to a defensive stance using two of the department's aerial trucks.
According to the statement:
On December 22, 2019 at approximately 11:17 p.m. the Longview Fire Department responded to 411 N. Spur 63 for a reported structure fire at Uncle Joe's. Units arrived to find heavy fire and smoke conditions coming from the roof of the restaurant. Fire crews attempted an offensive fire attack but had to transition to a defensive stance using two of the fire department aerial trucks. The restaurant had already closed for the evening. There were no reported injuries.
With the help of the Gregg County Fire Marshal’s Office and an Investigator from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (BATFE) the location of the fire was determined to be in the attic above the kitchen. The exact cause of the fire is still undetermined at this time.
The Longview Fire Department responded to this fire with three fire engines, two ladder trucks, one medic unit and four support vehicles for a total of 21 personnel.
UPDATE: As investigators continue to determine what caused a fire late Sunday that destroyed Uncle Joe's Pizza and Pasta, the restaurant took to Facebook this afternoon to issue a short statement.
"Many of you may have already heard the horrible news that struck last night. We are still not sure of the cause of the fire but will keep you guys updated as the investigation continues. Thank you so much to everyone for the kind words and support during this difficult time. We really appreciate it and are forever grateful for this community," according to the statement.
UPDATE: Local and federal investigators are arriving at the scene of a structure fire that destroyed a Longview restaurant, Fire Marshal Kevin May said.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Gregg County Fire Marshal's office are investigating the fire that gutted Uncle Joe's Pizza and Pasta restaurant.
"It's a total loss just based on what I'm hearing from my investigator," May said. "He said at this time he doesn’t suspect any foul play but they haven’t been able to get in there and do any" detailed investigation.
Longview Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at about 11:15 p.m. Sunday and fought the fire for multiple hours. Traffic was shut down in both directions in the 400 block of Spur 63 for a period of time but has since reopened.
"Nobody was there at the time" of the fire, May said. "The restaurant was closed."
Multiple crews were on the scene of a structure fire in the 400 block of North Spur 63 late Sunday night and into early Monday morning.
Northbound and southbound traffic was blocked as crews worked at Uncle Joe's Pizza and Pasta Subs, located at 411 Spur 63, past 1 a.m. Monday morning.
The Longview Police Department posted about the fire on Twitter at 11:22 p.m., asking traffic to avoid the area. Spur 63 was closed in both directions at 12:18 a.m., according to LPD.
