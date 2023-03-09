The Tatum Public Library has been renovated with new furniture, shelving, computers and more thanks to $125,000 in grants.
Library Manager April Pettigrew said, in 2021, she was attempting to find a new circulation desk that needed to be replaced. She got into contact with Karin Gerstenhaber, associate director for the Tocker Foundation, which provides grants to libraries.
The Tatum library previously received a grant from the group to purchase new books. Gerstenhaber recommended Pettigrew apply for another grant from the foundation that would allow it to redo the interior, she said.
The library was awarded $100,000 from the Tocker Foundation and $25,000 from The Stillwater Foundation in August.
Before the library applied for the grants, a designer from the Tocker Foundation went to the library and took measurements to determine the space of the project. While there, Pettigrew was able to pick out fabrics as well as colors and styles for new items — which needed to be included in the cost estimate on the grant application, she said.
Numerous features were replaced and new areas added, including: furniture, shelving, tables, desks, chairs, a new circulation desk, computer desk, a learning computer for the children's area, toys, baseboards and rugs.
The library also is in the process of getting a new table and chairs for its meeting rooms as well as new artwork.
Additionally, Rusk County workers repainted the interior, Pettigrew said.
She said many of the additions were greatly needed, such as replacement of the circulation desk. Additionally, some of the cabinets were broken, and the shelves in the library were mismatched.
"So they were functional but in not that great of shape, so now we match and we look more modern, and so it's really much better," Pettigrew said.
She said the library was built in the 1990s and has not been updated since then, so the renovations were needed.
The library sees about 800 patrons every month, and many utilize it for services such as making copies, printing, email and general computer use. Mothers often use the computer area but have a difficult time doing so while also watching children. The addition of the computer in the children's area will hopefully help patrons who have kids be able to access the internet and have their children nearby, she said.
A teen area also has been added with "egg chairs" that swivel and lean back. The area is stocked with puzzles, games and tables, Pettigrew said.
Overall, she believes the improvements will make the library a more inviting place for people who need a spot to study, relax or get work done, adding that she wants to see the library become a community hub.
The Tatum Public Library is at 335 Hood St.