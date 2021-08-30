Virus Outbreak School Funding
Many Longview-area school districts are making school COVID-19 data available online. Districts, and the information they are providing, are listed and linked below.

GILMER ISD: COVID-19 information, but no online dashboard

HALLSVILLE ISD: Hallsville ISD COVID-19 data

HENDERSON ISD: Henderson ISD COVID-19 dashboard

KILGORE ISD: Does not appear to offer an online dashboard

LONGVIEW ISD: COVID-19 Report for Longview ISD

PINE TREE ISD: Does not appear to offer an online dashboard

SABINE ISD: Offers guidelines, but does not appear to offer an online dashboard

SPRING HILL ISD: Does not appear to offer an online dashboard

WHITE OAK ISD: COVID-19 dashboard and TEA guidelines

STATE REPORT: To download a full statewide report of every school in every district from the Texas Department of State Health Services, click here

