Many Longview-area school districts are making school COVID-19 data available online. Districts, and the information they are providing, are listed and linked below.
GILMER ISD: COVID-19 information, but no online dashboard
HALLSVILLE ISD: Hallsville ISD COVID-19 data
HENDERSON ISD: Henderson ISD COVID-19 dashboard
KILGORE ISD: Does not appear to offer an online dashboard
LONGVIEW ISD: COVID-19 Report for Longview ISD
PINE TREE ISD: Does not appear to offer an online dashboard
SPRING HILL ISD: Does not appear to offer an online dashboard
WHITE OAK ISD: COVID-19 dashboard and TEA guidelines
STATE REPORT: To download a full statewide report of every school in every district from the Texas Department of State Health Services, click here.