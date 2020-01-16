Kristen Ishihara wasted not a minute in starting her campaign for a third and final term on the Longview City Council.
The District 4 representative and 38-year-old attorney arrived at City Secretary Angie Shepard’s office when it opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday, the first day of filing for the May 2 election, Shepard said.
“I am proud of what has been accomplished in Longview over the past six years,” Ishihara said on her Facebook page, “and I look forward to serving our community in this role for three more.”
Ishihara is hosting a town meeting at 6 tonight inside Winterfield United Methodist Church, at 2616 Tryon Road in Longview.
Last week, the Longview City Council called an election for districts 3 and 4 on the board. The filing period for a place on the ballot ends Feb. 14, and more information is available at the City Secretary’s Office at City Hall, 300 W. Cotton St.
District 3 Representative Wray Wade hasn’t filed and wasn’t available for comment Wednesday.
Elsewhere in the area, no one has filed to run for three seats on the White Oak City Council up for election, according to the city. The seats are held by Mayor Kyle Kutch, Greg Hulett in Place 4 and Kevin Hood in Place 5.
In Gladewater, J.D. Shipp filed for reelection as mayor and Place 1 representative, and Scott Owens filed to run for the Place 2 seat currently held by Ferrell Alexander.
Alexander has not filed for reelection, according to the city, and neither has Place 3 Representative Brandy Flanagan.
In Gilmer, three seats are up for election. They currently are held by William Hornsby in Place 1, Teathel Hollis in Place 4 and At-Large Councilman Michael Chevalier. No one has filed so far, according to the city.