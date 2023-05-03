There's no downtime for Kristen Ishihara, who soon will leave her District 4 seat on the Longview City Council and start preparing her run for mayor in 2024.
Ishihara was elected to the council in May 2014 and is ending her third, three-year term. John Nustad ran unopposed for her seat and will take over after Saturday's election.
She announced in September that she will run for mayor next year as Andy Mack ends his final term.
Ishihara is an elder law attorney with Ishihara & Parker Law Firm and is an accredited Veterans Affairs attorney and member of the National Association of Elder Law attorneys. Ishihara and her husband, Richard, have two children, Lucas and Brianna.
She previously served as president of the Zonta Club of Longview, the Junior League of Longview and Gregg County Bar Association. She's also a mentor for Partners in Prevention and a founding board member of the East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance and Longview PAWS.
"I'd like to hear from citizens all over Longview, and I think that means me probably knocking on doors or having neighborhood parties but investing time in districts all over the city and hearing from those residents," Ishihara said.
That type of outreach isn't much different from what she's done as a councilwoman, she said.
During her tenure, Ishihara said her favorite part of the job was meeting with residents and finding solutions to their problems. She learned that many issues could be easily resolved simply by getting the right people in the room, she said.
By listening to her constituents, meeting with them and coordinating the right city staff, she was never unsuccessful in finding a solution, she added.
"Building a personal relationship with people has been the most important and most valuable and most rewarding part of the job," Ishihara said.
She added there was no one thing she was individually responsible for and credited the work of city staff and community partners in helping resolve residents' issues.
District 4 has seen a bevy of development over the years, she said. The biggest struggle has been keeping up the infrastructure with the increased development. Monitoring heavy traffic areas and road safety as well as maintaining roads have been key, Ishihara said.
She referenced safety at the intersection of Page Road and Delia Road, near the new Hallsville West Elementary School — an issue that has spurred community meetings and traffic studies. The intersection was one of the first concerns brought to her when she entered office nine years ago, she said, adding that seeing the issue being addressed is welcome progress.
"One thing that you learn sitting on council is that stuff just doesn't happen overnight ... sometimes it can take years, sometimes it could take five years — so I really am excited," she said.
A project she is particularly proud of is updates to Akin Park on Delwood Drive.
During that time, Ishihara served on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, which budgeted $40,000 to $50,000 every other year to redo a neighborhood park. Akin Park was chosen, and work was completed in 2016. The restoration included new playground equipment, signs, a flowerbed installed by Ishihara and two murals.
"There was a shorter timeframe because it was a smaller project, and it was able to happen, but it taught me a lot," she said.
As she prepares to leave the council, Ishihara said she hopes she communicated well and was responsive to her constituents.
She believes residents should feel confident that their local leaders are serving for the right reasons. Everyone who serves on the council is part of it because he or she has a heart for service and wants to do the right thing for the community, she said.
"Everybody I've served with has served with integrity and just truly is there because they want to make Longview a better place," Ishihara said.
"Even if what you're bringing (to your council representative) is a problem, that is an opportunity for us to create a solution, so always know that you should contact your council people," she said. "You should not be afraid to build a relationship and help make things better."
Her time on the council, meeting people, forming relationships and solving problems is ultimately what led her to want to be mayor, Ishihara said. While she said she's aware there will be a learning curve, she believes her experience will be beneficial.
"I think I have the right experience," she said. "I think I have the right professionalism and the right attitude towards (being mayor) with serving the citizens of Longview."