The Women’s Center of East Texas will join local law enforcement and the Gregg County district attorney’s office for Purple Thursday this week to increase awareness about domestic violence.
Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Tim Bryan, who is on the Women’s Center board, will say a few words, and the groups will gather for a picture at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday on the Gregg County Courthouse steps during the event that is part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
According to the National Network to End Domestic Violence, people were purple on Purple Thursday in part to show support for ending domestic violence.
Women’s Center of East Texas Executive Director Hollie Bruce said the goal for Thursday is to gather participating organizations together to bring awareness about domestic violence, to support survivors and to honor victims.
“What we believe — and what has been a national trend through the pandemic — is that challenge of seeking help when you might be isolated with your abuser,” Bruce said. “We all certainly know that we are not exactly through the pandemic.”
Domestic violence was historically a taboo topic, Bruce said.
“Domestic violence is not just physical violence,” she said. “It’s sexual violence, threats, emotional abuse and other forms of control. So, the frequency and severity really varies.”
The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence reports that one in four women and one in nine men experience severe physical violence, sexual violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner.
“It can be a very well-kept secret,” Bruce said. She added that the Women’s Center exists to provide support provide support for victims and to be a refuge.
According to the Crime in Texas report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, 965 family violence reports were made in Gregg County this past year. More than half of the reports were made to Longview Police Department.
Texas Family Code defines family violence as “an act by a member of a family or household against another member of the family or household that is intended to result in physical harm, bodily injury, assault, or sexual assault or that is a threat that reasonably places the member in fear of imminent physical harm, bodily injury, assault, or sexual assault, but does not include defensive measures to protect oneself.”
In 2020, 213,875 family violence incidents were reported statewide, an 8.6% increase from 2019. The incidents involved 231,029 victims, a 9.2% from 2019.
The COVID-19 pandemic has created increased risk factors for domestic violence, Bruce said.
“Intimate partner violence can happen to anyone,” Bruce said. “These things can happen regardless of economic status.”
According to the Women’s Center, more than 19,000 calls — or 13 calls per minute — are made to domestic violence hotlines nationwide on a typical day.
The Women’s Center’s domestic violence 24-hour hotline can be reached at 1-800-441-5555.